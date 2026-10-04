Nashville Recalls KHL Standout To Predators Roster

NASHVILLE — The Nashville Predators have recalled forward Vitali Pinchuk from the Milwaukee Admirals after one AHL game. Additionally, the Predators have reassigned goaltender Matt Murray back to Milwaukee after Murray spent Saturday's game in Nashville as the backup goaltender.

Pinchuk had two shots in the Milwaukee season opener as the Admirals defeated the Rockford IceHogs 3-1. The 24-year-old was third in the KHL in goals with 31 and tied for sixth in points with 66 in 2025-26 for Dinamo Minsk. He signed a one-year entry-level contract with Nashville this offseason.

He had an up-and-down training camp for the Predators, standing out at the Prospect Showcase event in games against the Carolina Hurricanes and Tampa Bay Lightning prospects, but got hurt on the first official day of training camp and missed a week of action. Pinchuk returned to the ice for the second week of training camp and played in the final two Predators' preseason games against the Carolina Hurricanes, scoring in the first, but struggling to make an impact in the second.

Nashville Predators Current Roster

Forwards 9, Filip Forsberg

14, Alexander Kerfoot

18, Jack Drury

21, Nils Hoglander

22, Mavrik Bourque

49, Reid Schaefer

51, Vitali Pinchuk

71, Matthew Wood

79, Ross Colton

81, Jonathan Marchessault

84, Adam Edstrom

90, Ryan O'Reilly

91, Steven Stamkos

Defensemen 2, Adam Wilsby

41, Nicolas Hague

46, Ilya Lyubushkin

47, Jack Ahcan

48, Nick Perbix

59, Roman Josi

76, Brady Skjei

85, William Trudeau

Goaltenders 29, Justus Annunen

74, Juuse Saros

Nashville Predators 2026-27 Schedule (All Times Central)

October 2026 Oct. 1 - vs. Minnesota Wild - 7 p.m.

Oct. 3 - vs. Dallas Stars - 7 p.m.

Oct. 6 - at Toronto Maple Leafs - 6 p.m.

Oct. 8 - at Montreal Canadiens - 6 p.m.

Oct. 10 - at Ottawa Senators - 6 p.m.

Oct. 13 - vs. Vegas Golden Knights - 7:45 p.m.

Oct. 15 - vs. San Jose Sharks - 7 p.m.

Oct. 17 - vs. St. Louis Blues - 7 p.m.

Oct. 22 - at Boston Bruins - 6 p.m.

Oct. 24 - at Pittsburgh Penguins - 6 p.m.

Oct. 25 - vs. Colorado Avalanche - 7 p.m.

Oct. 27 - vs. New York Islanders - 7 p.m.

Oct. 29 - vs. Washington Capitals - 7 p.m.

Oct. 31 - vs. Tampa Bay Lightning - 1 p.m.

November 2026 Nov. 3 - vs. Carolina Hurricanes - 7 p.m.

Nov. 5 - at Colorado Avalanche - 8:30 p.m.

Nov. 7 - vs. St. Louis Blues - 12 p.m.

Nov. 10 - at Los Angeles Kings - 9 p.m.

Nov. 11 - at Anaheim Ducks - 9 p.m.

Nov. 13 - at Vegas Golden Knights - 9 p.m.

Nov. 15 - at San Jose Sharks - 8 p.m.

Nov. 17 - at Minnesota Wild - 7 p.m.

Nov. 21 - vs. Pittsburgh Penguins - 5 p.m.

Nov. 25 - at Dallas Stars - 7 p.m.

Nov. 27 - vs. Utah Mammoth - 12 p.m.

Nov. 28 - at Detroit Red Wings - 6 p.m.

Nov. 30 - vs. Ottawa Senators - 12 p.m.

December 2026 Dec. 3 - vs. Chicago Blackhawks - 7 p.m.

Dec. 5 - vs. Columbus Blue Jackets - 1 p.m.

Dec. 6 - at St. Louis Blues - 4 p.m.

Dec. 8 - at Calgary Flames - 7 p.m.

Dec. 10 - at Vancouver Canucks - 8 p.m.

Dec. 12 - at Seattle Kraken - 9 p.m.

Dec. 15 - vs. Seattle Kraken - 7 p.m.

Dec. 18 - at New York Rangers - 6 p.m.

Dec. 20 - at New Jersey Devils - 6 p.m.

Dec. 22 - vs. Winnipeg Jets - 7 p.m.

Dec. 26 - vs. Detroit Red Wings - 6 p.m.

Dec. 28 - at Florida Panthers - 6 p.m.

Dec. 29 - at Tampa Bay Lightning - 6 p.m.

January 2027 Jan. 1 - vs. Florida Panthers - 1 p.m.

Jan. 2 - at Carolina Hurricanes - 6 p.m.

Jan. 5 - vs. Edmonton Oilers - 6:30 p.m.

Jan. 7 - at Winnipeg Jets - 7 p.m.

Jan. 9 - at Minnesota Wild - 7 p.m.

Jan. 10 - at Colorado Avalanche - 7 p.m.

Jan. 12 - vs. Philadelphia Flyers - 7 p.m.

Jan. 14 - vs. Montreal Canadiens - 7 p.m.

Jan. 16 - at Buffalo Sabres - 6 p.m.

Jan. 18 - at New York Islanders - 2 p.m.

Jan. 20 - vs. Vancouver Canucks - 1 p.m.

Jan. 21 - at Philadelphia Flyers - 6 p.m.

Jan. 23 - vs. Los Angeles Kings - 4 p.m.

Jan. 26 - vs. Vegas Golden Knights - 7 p.m.

Jan. 28 - at San Jose Sharks - 9 p.m.

Jan. 30 - at Anaheim Ducks - 9 p.m.

Jan. 31 - at Utah Mammoth - 7 p.m.

February 2027 Feb. 2 - at Utah Mammoth - 8 p.m.

Feb. 13 - vs. Anaheim Ducks - 12 p.m.

Feb. 16 - vs. New Jersey Devils - 7 p.m.

Feb. 18 - vs. Toronto Maple Leafs - 7 p.m.

Feb. 20 - at Columbus Blue Jackets - 4 p.m.

Feb. 21 - at Washington Capitals - 5 p.m.

Feb. 23 - vs. Winnipeg Jets - 7 p.m.

Feb. 25 - vs. Edmonton Oilers - 7 p.m.

Feb. 27 - vs. Los Angeles Kings - 7 p.m.

March 2027 March 2 - vs. Colorado Avalanche - 7 p.m.

March 4 - vs. Utah Mammoth - 7 p.m.

March 6 - vs. Minnesota Wild - 7 p.m.

March 9 - at St. Louis Blues - 7 p.m.

March 11 - at Edmonton Oilers - 7 p.m.

March 13 - at Winnipeg Jets - 2:30 p.m.

March 15 - at Calgary Flames - 8:30 p.m.

March 17 - at Vancouver Canucks - 9 p.m.

March 20 - vs. Boston Bruins - 4 p.m.

March 23 - vs. New York Rangers - 7 p.m.

March 26 - at Chicago Blackhawks - 7 p.m.

March 27 - at Dallas Stars - 7 p.m.

March 30 - vs. Buffalo Sabres - 7 p.m.

April 2027 April 1 - vs. Chicago Blackhawks - 7 p.m.

April 3 - vs. Calgary Flames - 2:30 p.m.

April 6 - vs. Seattle Kraken - 7 p.m.

April 8 - at Chicago Blackhawks - 7 p.m.

April 10 - vs. Dallas Stars - 6 p.m.

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