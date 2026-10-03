Nashville Recalls Matt Murray, Goaltender Choice a 'Game-Time Decision'

NASHVILLE — The Nashville Predators have recalled goaltender Matt Murray from the AHL's Milwaukee Admirals ahead of Saturday night's game against the Dallas Stars. The move comes on the heels of the Predators designating Ryan Ufko to Milwaukee earlier in the week and in the midst of goaltending questions for the Predators.

Nashville backup goaltender Justus Annunen was present at Friday's practice at the Centennial Sportsplex but did not participate for undisclosed reasons. Predators head coach Andrew Brunette indicated that Saturday's goaltending decision would be a game-time decision.

Murray is a 10-year NHL veteran with 279 games played for four different franchises. He has a .91 save percentage for his career with 15 shutouts. He hasn't played a game for the Nashville Predators, but could be called upon if Annunen is out of action for any particular length of time.

Justus Annunen was at the rink yesterday but did not practice. Presumably sick, but we'll see here in a bit. #Preds called up Matt Murray from Milwaukee. — Nick Kieser🏒 (@KieserNick) October 3, 2026

Nashville Predators Current Roster

Forwards 9, Filip Forsberg

14, Alexander Kerfoot

18, Jack Drury

21, Nils Hoglander

22, Mavrik Bourque

49, Reid Schaefer

71, Matthew Wood

79, Ross Colton

81, Jonathan Marchessault

84, Adam Edstrom

90, Ryan O'Reilly

91, Steven Stamkos

Defensemen 2, Adam Wilsby

41, Nicolas Hague

46, Ilya Lyubushkin

47, Jack Ahcan

48, Nick Perbix

59, Roman Josi

76, Brady Skjei

85, William Trudeau

Goaltenders 29, Justus Annunen

32, Matt Murray

74, Juuse Saros

Nashville Predators 2026-27 Schedule (All Times Central)

October 2026 Oct. 1 - vs. Minnesota Wild - 7 p.m.

Oct. 3 - vs. Dallas Stars - 7 p.m.

Oct. 6 - at Toronto Maple Leafs - 6 p.m.

Oct. 8 - at Montreal Canadiens - 6 p.m.

Oct. 10 - at Ottawa Senators - 6 p.m.

Oct. 13 - vs. Vegas Golden Knights - 7:45 p.m.

Oct. 15 - vs. San Jose Sharks - 7 p.m.

Oct. 17 - vs. St. Louis Blues - 7 p.m.

Oct. 22 - at Boston Bruins - 6 p.m.

Oct. 24 - at Pittsburgh Penguins - 6 p.m.

Oct. 25 - vs. Colorado Avalanche - 7 p.m.

Oct. 27 - vs. New York Islanders - 7 p.m.

Oct. 29 - vs. Washington Capitals - 7 p.m.

Oct. 31 - vs. Tampa Bay Lightning - 1 p.m.

November 2026 Nov. 3 - vs. Carolina Hurricanes - 7 p.m.

Nov. 5 - at Colorado Avalanche - 8:30 p.m.

Nov. 7 - vs. St. Louis Blues - 12 p.m.

Nov. 10 - at Los Angeles Kings - 9 p.m.

Nov. 11 - at Anaheim Ducks - 9 p.m.

Nov. 13 - at Vegas Golden Knights - 9 p.m.

Nov. 15 - at San Jose Sharks - 8 p.m.

Nov. 17 - at Minnesota Wild - 7 p.m.

Nov. 21 - vs. Pittsburgh Penguins - 5 p.m.

Nov. 25 - at Dallas Stars - 7 p.m.

Nov. 27 - vs. Utah Mammoth - 12 p.m.

Nov. 28 - at Detroit Red Wings - 6 p.m.

Nov. 30 - vs. Ottawa Senators - 12 p.m.

December 2026 Dec. 3 - vs. Chicago Blackhawks - 7 p.m.

Dec. 5 - vs. Columbus Blue Jackets - 1 p.m.

Dec. 6 - at St. Louis Blues - 4 p.m.

Dec. 8 - at Calgary Flames - 7 p.m.

Dec. 10 - at Vancouver Canucks - 8 p.m.

Dec. 12 - at Seattle Kraken - 9 p.m.

Dec. 15 - vs. Seattle Kraken - 7 p.m.

Dec. 18 - at New York Rangers - 6 p.m.

Dec. 20 - at New Jersey Devils - 6 p.m.

Dec. 22 - vs. Winnipeg Jets - 7 p.m.

Dec. 26 - vs. Detroit Red Wings - 6 p.m.

Dec. 28 - at Florida Panthers - 6 p.m.

Dec. 29 - at Tampa Bay Lightning - 6 p.m.

January 2027 Jan. 1 - vs. Florida Panthers - 1 p.m.

Jan. 2 - at Carolina Hurricanes - 6 p.m.

Jan. 5 - vs. Edmonton Oilers - 6:30 p.m.

Jan. 7 - at Winnipeg Jets - 7 p.m.

Jan. 9 - at Minnesota Wild - 7 p.m.

Jan. 10 - at Colorado Avalanche - 7 p.m.

Jan. 12 - vs. Philadelphia Flyers - 7 p.m.

Jan. 14 - vs. Montreal Canadiens - 7 p.m.

Jan. 16 - at Buffalo Sabres - 6 p.m.

Jan. 18 - at New York Islanders - 2 p.m.

Jan. 20 - vs. Vancouver Canucks - 1 p.m.

Jan. 21 - at Philadelphia Flyers - 6 p.m.

Jan. 23 - vs. Los Angeles Kings - 4 p.m.

Jan. 26 - vs. Vegas Golden Knights - 7 p.m.

Jan. 28 - at San Jose Sharks - 9 p.m.

Jan. 30 - at Anaheim Ducks - 9 p.m.

Jan. 31 - at Utah Mammoth - 7 p.m.

February 2027 Feb. 2 - at Utah Mammoth - 8 p.m.

Feb. 13 - vs. Anaheim Ducks - 12 p.m.

Feb. 16 - vs. New Jersey Devils - 7 p.m.

Feb. 18 - vs. Toronto Maple Leafs - 7 p.m.

Feb. 20 - at Columbus Blue Jackets - 4 p.m.

Feb. 21 - at Washington Capitals - 5 p.m.

Feb. 23 - vs. Winnipeg Jets - 7 p.m.

Feb. 25 - vs. Edmonton Oilers - 7 p.m.

Feb. 27 - vs. Los Angeles Kings - 7 p.m.

March 2027 March 2 - vs. Colorado Avalanche - 7 p.m.

March 4 - vs. Utah Mammoth - 7 p.m.

March 6 - vs. Minnesota Wild - 7 p.m.

March 9 - at St. Louis Blues - 7 p.m.

March 11 - at Edmonton Oilers - 7 p.m.

March 13 - at Winnipeg Jets - 2:30 p.m.

March 15 - at Calgary Flames - 8:30 p.m.

March 17 - at Vancouver Canucks - 9 p.m.

March 20 - vs. Boston Bruins - 4 p.m.

March 23 - vs. New York Rangers - 7 p.m.

March 26 - at Chicago Blackhawks - 7 p.m.

March 27 - at Dallas Stars - 7 p.m.

March 30 - vs. Buffalo Sabres - 7 p.m.

April 2027 April 1 - vs. Chicago Blackhawks - 7 p.m.

April 3 - vs. Calgary Flames - 2:30 p.m.

April 6 - vs. Seattle Kraken - 7 p.m.

April 8 - at Chicago Blackhawks - 7 p.m.

April 10 - vs. Dallas Stars - 6 p.m.

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