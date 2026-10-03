Nashville Recalls Matt Murray, Goaltender Choice a 'Game-Time Decision'
NASHVILLE — The Nashville Predators have recalled goaltender Matt Murray from the AHL's Milwaukee Admirals ahead of Saturday night's game against the Dallas Stars. The move comes on the heels of the Predators designating Ryan Ufko to Milwaukee earlier in the week and in the midst of goaltending questions for the Predators.
Nashville backup goaltender Justus Annunen was present at Friday's practice at the Centennial Sportsplex but did not participate for undisclosed reasons. Predators head coach Andrew Brunette indicated that Saturday's goaltending decision would be a game-time decision.
Murray is a 10-year NHL veteran with 279 games played for four different franchises. He has a .91 save percentage for his career with 15 shutouts. He hasn't played a game for the Nashville Predators, but could be called upon if Annunen is out of action for any particular length of time.
Nashville Predators Current Roster
Forwards
9, Filip Forsberg
14, Alexander Kerfoot
18, Jack Drury
21, Nils Hoglander
22, Mavrik Bourque
49, Reid Schaefer
71, Matthew Wood
79, Ross Colton
81, Jonathan Marchessault
84, Adam Edstrom
90, Ryan O'Reilly
91, Steven Stamkos
Defensemen
2, Adam Wilsby
41, Nicolas Hague
46, Ilya Lyubushkin
47, Jack Ahcan
48, Nick Perbix
59, Roman Josi
76, Brady Skjei
85, William Trudeau
Goaltenders
29, Justus Annunen
32, Matt Murray
74, Juuse Saros
Nashville Predators 2026-27 Schedule (All Times Central)
October 2026
Oct. 1 - vs. Minnesota Wild - 7 p.m.
Oct. 3 - vs. Dallas Stars - 7 p.m.
Oct. 6 - at Toronto Maple Leafs - 6 p.m.
Oct. 8 - at Montreal Canadiens - 6 p.m.
Oct. 10 - at Ottawa Senators - 6 p.m.
Oct. 13 - vs. Vegas Golden Knights - 7:45 p.m.
Oct. 15 - vs. San Jose Sharks - 7 p.m.
Oct. 17 - vs. St. Louis Blues - 7 p.m.
Oct. 22 - at Boston Bruins - 6 p.m.
Oct. 24 - at Pittsburgh Penguins - 6 p.m.
Oct. 25 - vs. Colorado Avalanche - 7 p.m.
Oct. 27 - vs. New York Islanders - 7 p.m.
Oct. 29 - vs. Washington Capitals - 7 p.m.
Oct. 31 - vs. Tampa Bay Lightning - 1 p.m.
November 2026
Nov. 3 - vs. Carolina Hurricanes - 7 p.m.
Nov. 5 - at Colorado Avalanche - 8:30 p.m.
Nov. 7 - vs. St. Louis Blues - 12 p.m.
Nov. 10 - at Los Angeles Kings - 9 p.m.
Nov. 11 - at Anaheim Ducks - 9 p.m.
Nov. 13 - at Vegas Golden Knights - 9 p.m.
Nov. 15 - at San Jose Sharks - 8 p.m.
Nov. 17 - at Minnesota Wild - 7 p.m.
Nov. 21 - vs. Pittsburgh Penguins - 5 p.m.
Nov. 25 - at Dallas Stars - 7 p.m.
Nov. 27 - vs. Utah Mammoth - 12 p.m.
Nov. 28 - at Detroit Red Wings - 6 p.m.
Nov. 30 - vs. Ottawa Senators - 12 p.m.
December 2026
Dec. 3 - vs. Chicago Blackhawks - 7 p.m.
Dec. 5 - vs. Columbus Blue Jackets - 1 p.m.
Dec. 6 - at St. Louis Blues - 4 p.m.
Dec. 8 - at Calgary Flames - 7 p.m.
Dec. 10 - at Vancouver Canucks - 8 p.m.
Dec. 12 - at Seattle Kraken - 9 p.m.
Dec. 15 - vs. Seattle Kraken - 7 p.m.
Dec. 18 - at New York Rangers - 6 p.m.
Dec. 20 - at New Jersey Devils - 6 p.m.
Dec. 22 - vs. Winnipeg Jets - 7 p.m.
Dec. 26 - vs. Detroit Red Wings - 6 p.m.
Dec. 28 - at Florida Panthers - 6 p.m.
Dec. 29 - at Tampa Bay Lightning - 6 p.m.
January 2027
Jan. 1 - vs. Florida Panthers - 1 p.m.
Jan. 2 - at Carolina Hurricanes - 6 p.m.
Jan. 5 - vs. Edmonton Oilers - 6:30 p.m.
Jan. 7 - at Winnipeg Jets - 7 p.m.
Jan. 9 - at Minnesota Wild - 7 p.m.
Jan. 10 - at Colorado Avalanche - 7 p.m.
Jan. 12 - vs. Philadelphia Flyers - 7 p.m.
Jan. 14 - vs. Montreal Canadiens - 7 p.m.
Jan. 16 - at Buffalo Sabres - 6 p.m.
Jan. 18 - at New York Islanders - 2 p.m.
Jan. 20 - vs. Vancouver Canucks - 1 p.m.
Jan. 21 - at Philadelphia Flyers - 6 p.m.
Jan. 23 - vs. Los Angeles Kings - 4 p.m.
Jan. 26 - vs. Vegas Golden Knights - 7 p.m.
Jan. 28 - at San Jose Sharks - 9 p.m.
Jan. 30 - at Anaheim Ducks - 9 p.m.
Jan. 31 - at Utah Mammoth - 7 p.m.
February 2027
Feb. 2 - at Utah Mammoth - 8 p.m.
Feb. 13 - vs. Anaheim Ducks - 12 p.m.
Feb. 16 - vs. New Jersey Devils - 7 p.m.
Feb. 18 - vs. Toronto Maple Leafs - 7 p.m.
Feb. 20 - at Columbus Blue Jackets - 4 p.m.
Feb. 21 - at Washington Capitals - 5 p.m.
Feb. 23 - vs. Winnipeg Jets - 7 p.m.
Feb. 25 - vs. Edmonton Oilers - 7 p.m.
Feb. 27 - vs. Los Angeles Kings - 7 p.m.
March 2027
March 2 - vs. Colorado Avalanche - 7 p.m.
March 4 - vs. Utah Mammoth - 7 p.m.
March 6 - vs. Minnesota Wild - 7 p.m.
March 9 - at St. Louis Blues - 7 p.m.
March 11 - at Edmonton Oilers - 7 p.m.
March 13 - at Winnipeg Jets - 2:30 p.m.
March 15 - at Calgary Flames - 8:30 p.m.
March 17 - at Vancouver Canucks - 9 p.m.
March 20 - vs. Boston Bruins - 4 p.m.
March 23 - vs. New York Rangers - 7 p.m.
March 26 - at Chicago Blackhawks - 7 p.m.
March 27 - at Dallas Stars - 7 p.m.
March 30 - vs. Buffalo Sabres - 7 p.m.
April 2027
April 1 - vs. Chicago Blackhawks - 7 p.m.
April 3 - vs. Calgary Flames - 2:30 p.m.
April 6 - vs. Seattle Kraken - 7 p.m.
April 8 - at Chicago Blackhawks - 7 p.m.
April 10 - vs. Dallas Stars - 6 p.m.
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Joe Gaither covers the Nashville Predators for Nashville Predators On SI. He also oversees videos and podcasts for Alabama Crimson Tide On SI/BamaCentral. He began his sports media career in radio in 2019, working for three years in Tuscaloosa covering the University of Alabama and other local high school sports. In 2023 he joined BamaCentral to cover a variety of Crimson Tide sports and recruiting, in addition to hosting the “Joe Gaither Show” podcast. His work has also appeared on the Boston College, Miami, Missouri and Vanderbilt college On SI sites.Follow JoeGaither6