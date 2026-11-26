Nowadays, the NHL avoids scheduling games on American Thanksgiving Day, but over the past two decades, the league has played games on the fourth Thursday of November more often than not. It has been over a decade since Nashville last played on Thanksgiving, yet they have more appearances than any other U.S. based franchise since 2000.

The Predators possess an impressive 4-1-0 all-time record on the Holiday. Many of those performances defined the grit and intensity that would become Smashville's signature during the franchise's infancy.

Each season that Nashville competed on the Holiday, it entered the contest as one of the league's better teams, boasting a winning record entering each of the five games. However, the Predators only managed to qualify for the playoffs in four of those seasons; in each season they won on Thanksgiving, they later advanced to the postseason.

So, what happened in each of those festive features, and how did it help define the season and Nashville hockey as a whole?

2005, Los Angeles Kings

Nashville's first-ever Thanksgiving Day appearance came in the seventh season of the franchise's history, directly following the 2004 lockout year. The most recent season the team had competed in was 2003-2004, which marked the franchise's first-ever playoff appearance. That began a run of making 16 of 20 possible postseasons.

On Nov. 24, 2005, Nashville suited up against the Los Angeles Kings, one of the league's top teams, with a 13-3-3 record. Tomáš Vokoun was between the pipes in that first outing, saving 35 of 28 shots. Steve Sullivan, Paul Kariya, Scottie Upshall and Adam Hall were the team's goal scorers. Marek Židlický led Nashville in total points that game, being credited with three assists.

For the season, Nashville totaled 49 wins, which still stands as the third-best mark in team history. Vokoun posted over 1,800 saves for a .919 save rate. Offensively, Kariya and Sullivan led the team with 31 goals. Nashville advanced to the conference quarterfinals for the second consecutive season.

2006, Vancouver Canucks

In the mid 2000s, the Predators established themselves as one of the top forces in the league. In the only game of the day, they faced another formidable force, the Vancouver Canucks. Despite being a heavyweight matchup, the contest ended up being one-sided as Nashville posted its most dominant Thanksgiving Day performance to this day.

The Predators overwhelmed the Canucks en route to a 6-0 victory. This win included a joint shutout performance from Vokoun and Chris Mason. Together, they stopped 21 and 13 shots, respectively. Five separate players tallied at least two points. Scott Hartnell added two goals and an assist, while Karya totaled three assists of his own. Alexander Radulov and a 21-year-old Shea Weber each provided a goal and an assist. Martin Erat also produced two assists to round out the top scorers from the dominant outing.

Nashville's Thanksgiving Day dominance was representative of the season as a whole. To this day, the 51 wins from that 2006-2007 season remain the second-best mark the franchise has ever produced. However, the season concluded once again with a conference quarterfinal finish.

2007, Detroit Red Wings

Following a stellar season with a disappointing end, Nashville slipped a bit in season performance; however, the Predators managed to keep their streak of Thanksgiving Day victories alive. They entered the matchup with a 10-8-2 record. However, they defeated the best team in the league and eventual Stanley Cup Champion Red Wings in front of the Music City crowd.

Erat was the star of the upset victory, contributing one goal and two assists on the day. The two sides engaged in an intense and heated matchup, but the physicality of Nashville proved critical. The game was defined by the frequent penalties and power-play production. There were a combined 42 penalty minutes in the game. The most crucial were in the final minutes of action, as Radek Bonk scored the go-ahead goal with 2:22 remaining to secure a 3-2 win.

That November victory ultimately served as a high point for the 2007-2008 season. Despite making the playoffs for the fourth straight season, Nashville found itself in familiar territory with another conference quarterfinal exit.

2013, Edmonton Oilers

After half a decade of a Holiday break, the Predators returned to action on Thanksgiving to face the struggling Edmonton Oilers, who at the time reigned as one of the most underwhelming teams in the league. However, Nashville suffered its first-ever Thanksgiving Day loss in a major upset.

The Oilers' Ilya Bryzgalov provided a 33-save shutout in his first start for Edmonton. This upset signaled more to come, with the Predators missing the playoffs altogether in a rare instance in the 2010s.

2014, Edmonton Oilers

Nashville secured its redemption on its most recent Thanksgiving Day performance as the team has gone over a decade without competing on the Holiday. In a rematch with Edomnton, the Predators secured a shutout of their own on the back of back of a Pekka Rinne masterclass.

The latest Hall of Fame inductee, Rinne, stopped 37 shots in the 1-0 victory over the Oilers. He was eventually helped in overtime by the Predators' all-time leading goal scorer, Filip Forsberg, who added the game-winning goal. He was assisted by franchise legends Weber and Roman Josi for a memorable final Thanksgiving Day performance.

While the Predators ultimately fell in the first round of the playoffs that year, they broke a two-year postseason drought. The core that emerged this season was the same one that would lead to the greatest era in Nashville Predators history. The Predators eventually found themselves in the Stanley Cup Final just a few years down the line, and frequently competing as one of the NHL's very best once again.

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