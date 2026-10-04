Nashville Secures Season's First Victory as Special Teams Takes Step Forward

NASHVILLE — The Nashville Predators moved on from their season-opening loss by defeating the Dallas Stars 2-1 on Saturday. Nashville used strong special teams to overcome an early deficit and secure its first win of the 2026-27 season over its Central Division rivals.

"Well earned," Andrew Brunette said. "I really liked our energy. I liked our start. I thought we learned a little bit from two nights ago. I thought, obviously scored right away. We stayed out of the box and we set the tone. I thought we set the tone. I thought we were on our toes, especially the first two periods and stretches of the third. It was a big effort by everybody that was in play. I mean with some big blocks at the end. I thought Factor put a masterclass on today of how to win puck battles and how to defend without a stick. So I thought he was exceptional and everybody pulled tonight. So it was a big win, much needed and still some things to work on, but it's a better feeling here."

The Dallas Stars opened the game on the front skate, scoring a goal in the opening minute as Miro Heiskanen picked up Mikko Rantanen's rebound in front of Juuse Saros, found the top corner, and gave the visitors the lead.

Nashville didn't take long to find an answer as the Predators capitalized on the power play. Nashville went 0-for-4 on special teams on Thursday, but looked more intentional and scored on their first two extra-man advantages. Ryan O'Reilly drove the net and backhanded a pass to a wide-open Steven Stamkos for the equalizer at 4:46. Then Jack Ahcan, playing in his first game for the Predators, fired a dangerous shot that fell right to Nils Höglander in front of Casey DeSmith. Höglander put the rebound home for his first goal in a Predators uniform at 15:49.

Nashville opened the second period by killing Dallas's first power play of the night after Ross Colton drew an early slash. Colton got out of the box and immediately forced the action, but was tripped into DeSmith in the crease, drawing a penalty of his own. The Predators couldn't score on their third power play of the evening, but continued to look dangerous on special teams with a few near-misses. Nashville kept the pressure on Dallas throughout the period, but the Stars outshot the Predators nine to five despite spending more time on defense than offense.

In the third period, both teams flew up and down the ice as the Stars fought to tie it up. Dallas camped in the Predators' offensive zone, butNashville's defense held strong under pressure. When it buckled, goaltender Juuse Saros stood in the gap and held the home team's one-goal advantage. Saros stopped 29-of-30 Stars shots on the evening, with 21 saves in the final two periods.

Dallas pulled DeSmith with three minutes remaining but Nashville couldn't find the insurance goal, instead the Predators held on defensively for the first win of the year.

The Predators are back in action on Tuesday with their first road game of the season as Nashville takes on the Toronto Maple Leafs on Oct. 6 at 6 p.m. CT.

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