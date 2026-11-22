NASHVILLE — The Nashville Predators (12-6-5) put their recent road trip behind them and snapped a two-game losing streak with a hard-fought 4-3 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins (7-13-2).

"Yeah, I think - I actually liked our first seven minutes or so," Andrew Brunette said. "Obviously, the breakdown on one of the goals - you always worry as a coach coming back from those long trips, and your first game back's always a trap game. I didn't particularly love our game, but I thought we hung in there and we showed some maturity as a group and some resiliency of what we are. We just keep pounding on the door, and we did again tonight, and we got a good result, and we'll take it. It's a hard league to win in. They're a desperate team, too. We move on to next week."

The Pittsburgh Penguins got the action started with solid pressure in Nashville's defensive zone. Tommy Novak rocketed a shot off the right post to threaten Juuse Saros, but the Predators couldn't clear the puck. The Penguins controlled the rebound, and Sidney Crosby found Novak in the high slot, forcing the defense to collapse around him. Novak dumped the puck to Samuel Girard near the blue line, and the Pittsburgh defender fired a laser into the top right corner of the net for his third goal of the year, giving the visitors a 1-0 lead just 3:58 into the period.

The period continued with Nashville continuing to struggle on the power play. The Predators went 1-of-14 with the extra man advantage during their five-game road trip, and continued by wasting a Novak holding penalty, only generating two shots on goal.

The Predators dug into the period with strong forechecking and got the action into Pittsburgh's end. Defenseman Brady Skjei fired a shot off the right post at 13:46, but a bad turnover minutes later put Nashville down by a bigger margin.



Nils Höglander lost the puck at the blue line, and Egor Chinakhov got on a breakaway for Pittsburgh. Chinakhov found Andrei Kuzmenko on the break, and he fired the puck past Saros for his first goal of the season, extending Pittsburgh's lead to 2-0 at 16:18.

Nashville didn't take long to cut the deficit back to one as Nick Perbix passed the puck to Skjei at the top of the zone after a quick entry. Skjei found Jonathan Marchessault alone on the left side of the zone, and the veteran forward fired a hard shot past Sergei Murashov for his fourth goal of the season, bringing the score to 2-1 at 17:26.

Girard was called for goaltender interference, putting the Predators on a second power play to end the period, but the special teams continued struggling, only generating two shots on target as Pittsburgh took their 2-1 lead into the first intermission.

Nashville came out of the intermission on fire and scored an early equalizer. Jayden Struble kicked the puck over to Nic Hague in the Predators' own defensive zone, and Hague immediately looked up ice and found Filip Forsberg up the left wall. Forsberg skated right at Murashov and fired an 86 mph shot past him for his ninth goal of the season, tying the score 2-2 at 2:25.

The Predators kept things rolling when Skjei started a counterattack with a beautiful back-skating poke check in the neutral zone. Marchessault picked up the loose puck, found Reid Schaefer with space, and he did the rest. Schaefer skated hard at Murashov and beat him in the top right corner, giving Nashville a 3-2 lead at 6:22.

Pittsburgh didn't quit and struck back seven minutes later after a defensive lapse by Nashville. Kaedan Korczak controlled the puck on Nashville's blue line and centered it to Rutger McGroarty. Hendrix Lapierre came out from in front of Saros and found open space in the high slot. No one followed Lapierre, leaving him plenty of room to receive the puck, turn, and fire it into the net to tie the game 3-3 at 13:23.

The Predators controlled most of the game through two periods, but a turnover and a defensive lapse left the sides squared up at 3-3 in the second intermission.

Nashville stayed on the attack in the third period and retook the lead in the first few minutes. Ryan O'Reilly found Steven Stamkos on a breakaway, and the veteran tried to wrap around Murashov. Murashov blocked the first attempt, but defenseman Jayden Struble was in the right place at the right time to score the rebound, giving the Predators a 4-3 lead at 3:31.

Pittsburgh looked desperate throughout the third period, but Saros and the Predators' defense held firm, turning away shot after shot despite being pinned in for the majority of the period. The Penguins pulled Murashov at 16:46 for an extra skater, but the Predators didn't break.

"Well, I think for this team, I thought the calm in the storm was pretty [good]," Brunette said. "I didn't think we panicked. I think we felt pretty comfortable in being in our zone. You're going to have a few of these, and we've had a few over the course of this season. And I think when you get out of them, like we've been able to get out of them, it grows a little confidence. I think we looked confident. We didn't look panicked. We found a way to just hang in there long enough for something to go out of play, and it worked tonight."

Nashville blocked 20 shots, and Saros saved 19 as the defense held on for a 4-3 win.

The Predators have a few days off before returning to the ice on Wednesday for a road game against the Dallas Stars.

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