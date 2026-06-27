Nashville Predators On SI

Nashville Trades For New York Rangers Center

The Predators have acquired one of the tallest players in the National Hockey League.

Joe Gaither

Mar 9, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Rangers center Adam Edstrom (84) against the Philadelphia Flyers at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images
Mar 9, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Rangers center Adam Edstrom (84) against the Philadelphia Flyers at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

New Nashville Predators general manager Chris MacFarland continues to revamp the roster on Broadway with another trade. MacFarland has traded forward Massimo Rizzo and a 226 NHL Draft fifth-round pick (148 overall) in exchange for New York Rangers center Adam Edstrom.

Edstrom, 25, was a New York Rangers sixth round draft pick in 2019. He signed an entry level contract with the Rangers in 2022 after playing three seasons for Rögle BK in Sweden. Edstrom scored a goal in his NHL debut in December 2023. He's played 97 games for the Rangers over the last three seasons, scoring 10 goals with six assists.

The 6-foot-7, 232-pounder is tied for the seventh-tallest player in the NHL and immediately becomes the tallest player on the Predators roster.

This story will be updated.

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Joe Gaither
JOE GAITHER

Joe Gaither covers the Nashville Predators for Nashville Predators On SI. He also oversees videos and podcasts for Alabama Crimson Tide On SI/BamaCentral. He began his sports media career in radio in 2019, working for three years in Tuscaloosa covering the University of Alabama and other local high school sports. In 2023 he joined BamaCentral to cover a variety of Crimson Tide sports and recruiting, in addition to hosting the “Joe Gaither Show” podcast. His work has also appeared on the Boston College, Miami, Missouri and Vanderbilt college On SI sites.

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