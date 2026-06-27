Nashville Trades For New York Rangers Center
New Nashville Predators general manager Chris MacFarland continues to revamp the roster on Broadway with another trade. MacFarland has traded forward Massimo Rizzo and a 226 NHL Draft fifth-round pick (148 overall) in exchange for New York Rangers center Adam Edstrom.
Edstrom, 25, was a New York Rangers sixth round draft pick in 2019. He signed an entry level contract with the Rangers in 2022 after playing three seasons for Rögle BK in Sweden. Edstrom scored a goal in his NHL debut in December 2023. He's played 97 games for the Rangers over the last three seasons, scoring 10 goals with six assists.
The 6-foot-7, 232-pounder is tied for the seventh-tallest player in the NHL and immediately becomes the tallest player on the Predators roster.
This story will be updated.
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