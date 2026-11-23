NASHVILLE — The Nashville Predators got back on track on Saturday with a 4-3 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins. The win didn't come easy as the Penguins jumped into a 2-0 lead, putting the Predators into a first-period deficit for the third consecutive game.

Nashville got back into the game with a late first-period goal from forward Jonathan Marchessault. Marchessault returned to the Predators against the Minnesota Wild last Tuesday after missing seven games with a lower leg issue and scored in the second period, getting on the scoresheet in both games after he returned.

Marchessault replaced Vitali Pinchuk in the lineup and rejoined a line with Reid Schaefer and Alexander Kerfoot. The trio plays with high energy and that got the Predators back into Saturday's game.

Filip Forsberg got the Predators tied with the Penguins at 2-2 to open the second period, and Schaefer scored in transition giving Nashville a 3-2 lead.

The third line of Schaefer, Kerfoot, Marchessault combined for three goals and three assists over the last two games, providing the Predators with offensive threats throughout the lineup.

"Well, I think it's got some pretty good pieces," Andrew Brunette said after Saturday's win. "I think Kerfoot's real versatile. He's kind of a stabilizer, whatever line you kind of throw him on, he seems to stabilize the line. He can play either the center or the wing, and he's a really smart player, and Schaefer brings some speed and some size on the forecheck, and Marchessault, when he gets the puck, he's pretty dangerous, like he was tonight, and I think they work pretty well together. I think there's been two games in a row they've been our best line, and they were our best line tonight."

Schaefer's Saturday goal was just his second of the season, while Marchessault's was his fourth. Kerfoot has two under his belt, but the line hasn't consistently played together throughout the season.

Schaefer's been scratched for seven games as the Predators frequently opted for seven defensemen in the early part of the year, Marchessault missed time with the lower body injury, costing him seven games and Kerfoot's played on two different lines, starting as a wing on the first line before finding his role lately as a center on the third line.

The Predators are getting solid contribution from all four lines leading to Nashville winning eight of its last 10 games. The Predators can keep climbing the standings if the third line continues its form from the last two games.

Follow us on Twitter/X , Facebook , YouTube , Threads , Bluesky , and Instagram for the latest news.