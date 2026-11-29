NASHVILLE — The Nashville Predators are on a roll. The organization is in playoff position as the second month of the season winds down as they've won 10 of their last 13 games, taking down some of the NHL's best teams in the process.

Nashville won the second game of its weekend back-to-back by beating the Detroit Red Wings 3-2. The Predators second line stood out above the rest with Nils Höglander opening the scoring in the first two minutes of the game with his sixth of the year and Filip Forsberg scoring the eventual winner late in the second period.

"I think, honestly, our line has been going pretty well recently," Forsberg said. "Both Hoagie [Nils Höglander] and Wrighter [Shane Wright] are doing a great job on the forecheck, working their butts off to get pucks back and create a lot of offense from there. I credit them a lot. For me, it's about finishing when they give me opportunities."

The second line's two goals made the difference on Saturday, and their production has become a big part of why the Predators are winning. Nashville's second line of Forsberg, Höglander and newly acquired center Shane Wright has tallied 10 goals and 13 assists in the 12 games they've played together.

"Well, I think they're close together," Andrew Brunette said after the win. "They support each other pretty well. I think they're a good combination. Obviously, Wrighter brings a lot of speed through the middle of the ice, and Hoagie's really good in the offensive zone down low, sustaining pucks and staying close together, and Fil does a little bit of everything. So since we put them together, since the trade, they've been really good together."

The Predators acquired Wright in a trade with the Seattle Kraken at the start of the month. It took him five games with Nashville to record his first point, but now he has one goal and three assists with his new team. More importantly, he's made life easier on Forsberg, helping Nashville's superstar forward score six of his 11 goals this year since the trade.

"He's got great speed up the middle, great at carrying the puck into the zone, that tenacity on the forecheck, especially with him and Hoagie," Forsberg said. "They're a little smaller and a little faster than me. So it's good that they're putting the work in, and I can hang back a little bit."

Forsberg's game winning moment came at an important time on Saturday. The Predators clung to a 2-1 lead, but Detroit was pushing to equalize throughout the final two periods. Forsberg tried to pass to Wright into the Red Wings' zone, but the new center lost the puck. Instead, Forsberg intercepted a Red Wings defensman's clearance attempt on the blue line, drove the net and restored Nashville's two-goal lead.

"Yeah, that was a big play," Brunette said. "I think it had gotten to be a little bit of a 50-50 game on our end. I thought we did some things a little bit uncharacteristic that we weren't doing early in the game. It got away from us a little bit at different parts of the second and maybe the last 10 minutes of the third. But that was a big goal at a big time for us."

Forsberg found his form in November, and three of Höglander's six goals have come with Wright in the lineup. The second line has played only 12 games together, but if the first month's production is any indication, it's safe to call Nashville's most recent trade the right move.

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