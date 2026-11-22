Another week of the 2026-27 NHL season has passed, which means it is time for a new installment of power rankings.

This week featured many streaks being broken, NHL history being created and over half of the teams moving in the power rankings. Where does each team land? Let's find out.

1. Carolina Hurricanes (-)

The Canes remain the top team in this week’s power rankings. The defending champs extended their point streak to six games this week, but their grasp on the top spot in the power rankings has weakened.

2. Minnesota Wild (-)

The Wild continue to look like one of the best teams in the entire NHL. Minnesota took a hit on Thursday when star defenseman Quinn Hughes was injured on a hit by Adam Klapka. Hughes will miss the rest of the road trip for the Wild.

3. Tampa Bay Lightning (+4)

The Bolts picked up an impressive 3-1 win over the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday and ended Connor McDavid’s point streak at 23 games.

4. New Jersey Devils (+1)



It was a rough week for Connor Hellebuyck, who took his first loss as a New Jersey Devil with Wednesday's 3-2 loss to the Montreal Canadiens before allowing four goals on six shots in Saturday’s loss to the Blues.



5. Edmonton Oilers (-2)

After picking up a victory against Florida on Tuesday, the Oilers ended their week with back-to-back losses to Tampa and Carolina, allowing 10 combined goals in the two losses.

6. Ottawa Senators (+3)

The Sens extended their point streak to eight games on Saturday and sit on top of the Atlantic Division. The Sens could make a move soon ,as they have an upcoming four-game road trip against teams all currently in playoff spots.

7. Dallas Stars (+6)

It was a good week for the Stars as they extended their winning streak to four games with a win over Florida and two against Vegas.

8. Montreal Canadiens (-)

The Habs won both games of a back-to-back against New Jersey and Carolina, but ended their week on a sour note with a loss to the Flyers on Saturday.

9. Nashville Predators (-3)



Nashville ended a two-game skid with a home win against the Penguins on Saturday. The Predators dropped to fourth place in the Central Division, but only one point separates them and second place Dallas.

10. Boston Bruins (-)

After getting shutout by the Kings on Tuesday, the Bruins bounced back and won their last two games of the week.

11. Vegas Golden Knights (-7)

A shootout win vs Winnipeg stops Vegas from plummeting even further down the power rankings. Despite losing four straight before that win, Vegas accumulated three points in those losses thanks to getting the games to overtime.

12. Colorado Avalanche (-)

The Avs received bad news this week as superstar forward Nathan MacKinnon’s injury was discovered to be worse than initially suspected and he will be out for approximately 12 weeks.

13. New York Rangers (+1)

The Rangers have started to find momentum, winning six of their last seven, while allowing only one goal in four of those wins.

14. Florida Panthers (-3)

A gap is beginning to form between the Panthers and the teams below them in the Atlantic Division, as the Cats now sit five points ahead of the Sabres.

15. St Louis Blues (+5)

An offensive explosion has found its way to St Louis this week. The Blues have scored an absurd 22 goals in their last three games, with forward Jake Neighbours assisting on eight of them.

16. Winnipeg Jets (-1)

The Jets’ saw history get made this week as Mark Scheifele became the team's all-time leading goalscorer with his goal against the Golden Knights on Saturday.

17. Utah Mammoth (-)

Utah ended their losing streak at six games with a win against the Colorado Avalanche. The Mammoth have been without forward Nick Schmaltz who was placed on injured reserve Tuesday.

18. New York Islanders (+1)

Winning four of their last five games has put the Islanders in a tie with the Rangers for the third place spot in the Metropolitan Division.

19. Anaheim Ducks (-3)

Cutter Gauthier had his 10-game goal streak snapped with Thursday’s shutout loss to the Colorado Avalanche. The Ducks are in fierce competition for third place in the Pacific with Calgary, San Jose, and Seattle.

20. Philadelphia Flyers (+8)

This week's largest risers, the Flyers three-game win streak has moved them above a cluster of teams with similar records to them.

21. Buffalo Sabres (-)

It has been a rough November for the Sabres. Buffalo lost a crucial game to Florida on Saturday and now finds itself seven points out of a playoff spot.

22. Seattle Kraken (-)

The Kraken have played the fewest games in the NHL so far, playing their 20th in Saturday’s game against San Jose. The extra games in hand could be in handy as the Kraken chase the third spot in the Pacific Division.

23. San Jose Sharks (+1)

The Sharks are starting to swim again, recovering from their brutal start to November, but have a tough challenge ahead with games against Minnesota, Vegas, and Colorado next week.

24. Calgary Flames (+2)

With the Pacific Division not having a clear third best team, the Flames find themselves in the heat of the playoff race. The Flames move up in the power rankings due to two teams taking a massive drop.

25. Detroit Red Wings (-2)

It was a quiet week for the Red Wings, who have only played 2 games since last week’s rankings, losing both games.

26. Columbus Blue Jackets (+3)

A two-game winning streak has helped the Jackets escape the cellar of the Eastern Conference. Matthew Knies has started to heat up, scoring four goals in his last five games.

27. Washington Capitals (-9)

The Capitals face this week’s largest drop, almost falling double digit spots. The Caps are currently on a five-game skid, losing four of those games by three goals.

28. Los Angeles Kings (+2)

The first shutout for the Kings this season helps Los Angeles move up in the rankings. LA has been without superstar forward Artemi Panarin for the last four games due to the passing of Panarin’s grandfather, Vladimir.

29. Pittsburgh Penguins (-2)

The Penguins nearly dealt forward Rickard Rakell to the Chicago Blackhawks for a return reportedly including Tuevo Teravainen and a first-round pick, but the deal was blocked due to Rakell having Chicago on his no-trade list.

30. Toronto Maple Leafs (-5)

The longest losing streak in the NHL currently belongs to the Toronto Maple Leafs. Losing nine straight, the Leafs' last win came on Halloween against the last place Vancouver Canucks.

31. Chicago Blackhawks (-)

Chicago nearly fell to last place in the power rankings this week, but wins against Toronto and Calgary barely kept them out of the spot. Captain Connor Bedard was injured in Tuesday’s win against Toronto and will undergo surgery on his shoulder.

32. Vancouver Canucks (-)

Vancouver Canucks (-) The Canucks won back-to-back games for the first time this season with wins over Vegas and Utah this week.

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