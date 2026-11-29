Thanksgiving has passed, and we have reached the last weekend of November. With another week gone, it is time to rank all 32 NHL teams once again.

This week's edition features plenty of big moves, including seven teams in the top 10 changing positions and seven teams in one division moving into the top half of the rankings. Let's not waste any more time and jump right into the rankings.

1. Carolina Hurricanes (-)

It shouldn't surprise anyone to see the Canes back at the top of the rankings. Carolina ends the week riding a four-game winning streak, including a Saturday win over the Ottawa Senators, another highly ranked team.

2. Minnesota Wild (-)

Minnesota has started to slow down for the first time this season. The Wild have now lost three of their last four games, but still remain firmly atop the Central Division and in the second spot of the power rankings. It is not all bad news for Minnesota, as star defenseman Quinn Hughes will likely return from injury at some point on the Wild's current four-game road trip.

3. New Jersey Devils (+1)

The Devils have caught fire this week, going a perfect 4-0 since last week's rankings and allowing an average of two goals against per game. Connor Hellebuyck got the start against his old team, the Winnipeg Jets, on Saturday and saved 30 of 31 shots in a 2-1 victory.

4. Ottawa Senators (+2)

The schedule was not kind to the Senators this week, matching them up against Florida, Tampa, and Carolina, all on the road. Despite going 1-2 in those games, the Sens have proven they are in contention for the Atlantic Division, and they currently occupy the top spot, sitting three points above Tampa Bay.

5. Dallas Stars (+2)

The Stars played three games against their Central Division rivals to end off the week. After going 1-2 in those games, the Stars now sit in a wild card spot. Dallas has a three-game road trip next week, with two games against Seattle and the other against Vancouver.

6. Tampa Bay Lightning (-3)

The Lightning fizzled out to start this week, losing all three games of their homestand before bouncing back with a 2-1 win over Florida on Saturday. Questions now surround Nikita Kucherov, as he left the game against Florida with an undisclosed injury, and Tampa Bay head coach Jon Cooper has given no update on his status.

7. Vegas Golden Knights (+4)

It was a bounce back week for the Golden Knights, but the week ends with a bit of concern. Golden Knights captain Mark Stone did not play in Saturday's victory over the Montreal Canadiens, and head coach Ryan Craig said Stone is still undergoing evaluation.

8. Colorado Avalanche (+4)

Colorado got a massive reinforcement this week with the return of star defenseman Cale Makar, and his presence showed in the Avs' performance. Colorado is riding a four-game winning streak, including two shutout victories against the Ducks and Canadiens.

9. Nashville Predators (-)

The Predators are stuck in the middle of the stacked Central Division, which accounts for four of the top nine spots in the power rankings. The Preds earned a point in all three games this week, helping them keep up with the high pace of the division.

10. Florida Panthers (+3)

Florida welcomed back both Aleksander Barkov and Brad Marchand from injury this week, and the Cats seem back on schedule. The Panthers have leapfrogged Montreal and now sit in third place in the Atlantic Division, only one point behind their in-state rival, Tampa.

11. Edmonton Oilers (-6)

Just like their division rival Vegas did last week, the Oilers plummeted in the rankings despite ending their five-game losing streak Saturday. Connor McDavid continues to run away with the Art Ross Trophy, as the star center eclipsed the 60-point mark in just his 28th game. He is no longer on pace for 200 points, but McDavid is still having one of the best starts to a season in modern NHL history.

12. Boston Bruins (-2)

Boston slides down a couple of spots, but the ranking is the least of concern for Bruins fans right now. Captain David Pastrnak suffered a non-contact injury in Friday's loss to the Maple Leafs. Bruins head coach Marco Sturm said the forward is day-to-day and will be reassessed Monday.

13. Winnipeg Jets (+3)

The Jets' three-game winning streak came to an end against their former goalie Connor Hellebuyck on Saturday, but all in all, it was a good week for Winnipeg, who currently sit in the second wild-card spot in the Western Conference.

14. Montreal Canadiens (-4)

Hype has surrounded the Montreal Canadiens over the last week after trading for former Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin. So far, the Habs have flopped in this new era, going 0-3 this week and scoring only three goals. However, the bright spot for Montreal is that Dylan Larkin has assisted on two of those three goals, showing that his addition has massive upside.

15. St. Louis Blues (-)

St. Louis is currently a victim of the Central Division's strength, sitting outside of a playoff spot despite being eighth in the Western Conference. The blazing-hot offense also screeched to a halt, scoring only one goal in Saturday's loss to the Washington Capitals.

16. Utah Mammoth (+1)

With Utah occupying the last spot in the top half of the power rankings, seven of the eight Central Division teams sit in the top half of the league. Utah has found momentum after ending their six-game losing streak, winning four of the last six and scoring three or more goals in five of those games.

17. New York Islanders (+1)

Thanks to a rough week for their in-state rival Rangers, the Islanders now hold a playoff spot despite not having their best week. Ilya Sorokin continues to carry much of the load for the Isles, with the Russian goalie being near the top in almost every goalie statistic.

18. New York Rangers (-5)

A scoring drought has plagued the Rangers this week, averaging just over one goal per game in their four games. New addition Pavel Dorofeyev currently sits at the bottom of the NHL with a -18 plus/minus statistic.

19. Seattle Kraken (+3)

Seattle has jumped back into a playoff spot after getting a point against the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday. Goalie Philip Grubauer was placed on injured reserve after being injured during Friday's game, also against the Edmonton Oilers.

20. Buffalo Sabres (+1)

The Sabres looked poised to make a nice jump up the power rankings this week, but a loss to the Penguins on Friday limited their leap to only one spot. Tage Thompson has been lighting the lamp often for Buffalo this season; his 17 goals are 6th in the entire NHL.

21. Philadelphia Flyers (+1)

Despite the ongoing drama in the Flyers locker room, Philadelphia manages to climb one spot in the power rankings. The Flyers' leading scorer, Matvei Michkov, remains out of the lineup with an illness after his one-game suspension ended.

22. Anaheim Ducks (-3)

NHL history was tied in Anaheim this week as Cutter Gauthier potted his 20th goal of November, matching Teemu Selanne and Joe Malone for the most in a single month. Outside of Gauthier, the big story has been the absence of Leo Carlsson, who was placed on injured reserve.

23. San Jose Sharks (-)

The Sharks broke a long-standing curse this week, and it was against one of their most hated rivals as well. Friday's 4-1 victory over the Vegas Golden Knights, the Sharks defeated Vegas for the first time in regulation at the SAP Center. The Golden Knights were previously 16-0-3 against the Sharks on the road.

24. Detroit Red Wings (+1)

The Dylan Larkin saga finally came to a close, and Detroit can focus on hockey once again. The Wings started post-Larkin era with two wins, but ended the week on a sour note with a 3-2 loss to Nashville.

25. Washington Capitals (+2)

Washington ended its five-game losing streak in style this week with a 7-3 victory against the Flyers. The Caps have stopped their tumble down the standings and are now focused on one last playoff appearance for Alex Ovechkin.

26. Los Angeles Kings (+2)

The Kings finished a five-game road trip this week, which has seemingly helped Los Angeles regain momentum. LA has now won five of their last six games after dropping four straight, and now sits only four points out of a playoff spot in the Pacific Division.

27. Calgary Flames (-3)

A playoff spot is still within arm's reach for Calgary despite a rough stretch of games. Goalie Dustin Wolf has slowly started to rebound from his rough start to the season; he saved 28 of 29 shots in Calgary's shutout loss to the Rangers Saturday night.

28. Toronto Maple Leafs (+2)

The losing streak has ended. Toronto stopped the bleeding and ended their skid to start November at nine-straight losses. A new streak has started in Toronto as the Leafs are on a three-game point streak.

29. Chicago Blackhawks (+2)

Last week, the Blackhawks were in danger of falling to last place in the power rankings, but now, riding a four-game winning streak, Chicago finds itself out of the bottom two for the first time. This winning streak has also been without Connor Bedard as well. Rookie Roman Kantserov has worked his way into Calder Trophy conversations, scoring six goals during this Hawks winning streak.

30. Pittsburgh Penguins (-1)

The week ended on a positive note for Pittsburgh, as the Penguins won both games of their back-to-back after Thanksgiving. After nearly being traded last week, forward Rickard Rakell is now considered day-to-day after suffering an injury.

31. Columbus Blue Jackets (-5)

Columbus now sits in the cellar of the Eastern Conference once again. The Jackets played two games against the Devils this week, so a rise in the power rankings felt almost impossible, but with teams below Columbus having good weeks, the Jackets fell to the second-to-last spot.

32. Vancouver Canucks (-)

The Canucks almost escaped the basement of the power rankings last week after a shootout victory over the Minnesota Wild, but after losing three straight games, the Canucks remain in the last spot this week.

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