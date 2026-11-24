On Sunday, the Red Wings finally ended one of their two standoffs. Detroit sent Dylan Larkin to the Canadiens, but the Simon Edvinsson sweepstakes are still in play. The Larkin move sent tremors around the league as the door seemingly opened for the Red Wings to fulfill Edvinsson's trade request.

The Predators have been rumored to be a top-desired destination for the 23-year-old defenseman. A turbulent offseason in the Motor City culminated in an uncontracted Edvinsson, who has recently found refuge in the Music City. As a restricted free agent, the Red Wings still possess his rights despite Edvinsson not suiting up for the team once this regular season.

Nashville has lacked a certain spark on the blue line that Edvinsson would certainly provide. The team's top defenseman and captain, Roman Josi, desperately needs a capable partner to match his contributions on the top line.

The potential of a shared line between the aging Josi and an emerging superstar like Edvinsson could culminate in a torch-passing. However, the heavy asking price for Edvinsson could deplete the Predators of their top prospects and leave the team with a more questionable future.

Elliotte Friedman of SportsNet.com, one of the league's top insiders, provided details on Nashville's rumored conversations surrounding Edvinsson. He mentioned that general manager Chris McFarland has no intention of trading one of his aging veterans as long as they are still contributing and the team remains in postseason contention. This would rule out a player like Ryan O'Reilly, who was viewed as a major trade asset entering the season, as he is on an expiring deal.

If the Red Wings were not to receive a long-proven game changer, they would require a high-caliber prospect in return for Edvinsson. This, unfortunately for Preds fans, is a shallow and highly protected pool of players within Nashville's organization. Still, the door is open, as the organization is one of the few that could likely support a new contract for Edvinsson. The Predators currently have over $12 million in cap space.

"I think that [Brady] Martin is the type of player that would be discussed," Friedman said on 102.5 The Game in Nashville.

Martin is the Predators' top prospect and was selected fifth overall in last year's entry draft. Still, Martin alone would not be enough to cover the bill. Nashville would almost certainly need another top-tier prospect in the organization. With an aging core in Nashville, it begs the question if the present is worth gambling on the future.

Friedman also mentioned a pair of former first-rounders with 2026 draftee Cameron Reid and 2024's Egor Surin.

Nashville's limited depth of prospects is in tough competition with San Jose and Boston, who each have stronger and more readily available assets to acquire Edvinsson. Prior to the Larkin move, Friedman pointed out each of those two clubs as the top contenders for a trade destination.

The dark horse seems to be the Predators. Edvinsson has been quiet about his desired landing spot, but recent workouts in Nashville since returning to the States from his home country of Sweden have raised speculation. The team has been firm on the fact that these are private workouts and has no association with the team; however, Edvinsson setting up shop in the Music City may be a not-so-subtle sign to the organization to make an offer.

After several months, the standoff feels like it is coming to an end, and a trade is imminent. Edvinsson has until Dec. 1 at 4:00 p.m. Central Time to sign a deal, or he will be unable to play this season under the league's collective bargaining agreement. If Edvinsson is not moved or signed by that deadline, he would retain his restricted free agent status with Detroit for another season and be prohibited from playing in North America for the entire remainder of the 2026-2027.

Given the high-stakes and narrowing deadline, it is now or never for Nashville to decide on Edvinsson and deterimine if he is worth the asking price.