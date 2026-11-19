NASHVILLE — Professional Women's hockey is coming to Nashville. The 2026-27 PWHL Takeover Tour is the largest in league history, featuring stops in 19 cities across North America.

Bridgestone Arena will welcome the Seattle Torrent and the Vegas Vanguards on Saturday, Jan. 16 for a 2 p.m. CT game on Broadway.

“The Takeover Tour gives us the opportunity to bring the energy and excitement of PWHL games to fans beyond our home markets,” said Amy Scheer, PWHL Executive Vice President of Business Operations, in a press release. “With 24 games across 19 cities this season, we're creating more opportunities for fans to see our players compete, returning to communities that have supported the league while introducing the PWHL to new audiences and strengthening our presence across North America. Through meaningful community engagement surrounding the games, we're inspiring the next generation of players and making hockey more accessible to communities and fans who may not otherwise have the opportunity to experience it.”

The tour features 24 games across 99 days, with the 12 PWHL teams competing in four games each. The first two years of the PWHL Takeover Tour drew a combined 323,232 fans across 25 games. The PWHL is a professional ice hockey league in North America that features the best women's players in the world. The league added four new teams in 2026-27 and now features teams in Boston, Minnesota, Montréal, New York, Ottawa, Seattle, Toronto, Vancouver, Detroit, Hamilton, Las Vegas, and Seattle.

“The Nashville Predators and Bridgestone Arena are honored to welcome the PWHL to Smashville in 2027,” Nashville Predators President and Chief Operating Officer Michelle Kennedy said in a statement. “It’s an incredible opportunity for our community to see the League and its stars firsthand and celebrate the game we all love. We can’t wait for January to give the PWHL, Seattle and Vegas the full Smashville experience.”

Seattle is playing its second season in the PWHL, after finishing last in their inagural year. Vegas is set to play its inagural season this year as the league continues to grow.

Tickets will be made available through a presale starting on Monday, Nov. 23, with a general sale starting on Tuesday, Nov. 24, at 10 a.m. CT.

The Nashville Predators host the Montréal Canadiens on Thursday, Jan. 14, then hit the road to take on the Buffalos Sabres on Saturday, Jan. 16 at 6 p.m., offering fans an opportunity to watch the PWHL game in Bridgestone Arena, before setting in for the evening to check out the Predators on the road.

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