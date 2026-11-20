NASHVILLE — The Nashville Predators took the ice at the Centennial Sportsplex on Friday as the organization prepares for Saturday's game against the Pittsburgh Penguins. Nashville had every skater on the ice on Thursday, but a key skater left Friday's practice early.

Center Ryan O'Reilly was the first skater on the ice on Friday. He warmed up and seemed to skate just fine, but when the team changed rinks he left practice. O'Reilly didn't have any obvious issue arrise during warmups, but didn't finish practice with the rest of the Predators.

This was Ryan O’Reilly skating and warming up before the practice really got going on Friday morning pic.twitter.com/7Za9tMWlTh — Joe Gaither (@JoeGaither6) November 20, 2026

Head coach Andrew Brunette was brief after practice when asked if anything happened to Nashville's top center.

"I hope not," Brunette said.

He was asked if O'Reilly checked in with the Nashville coach before exiting today's activities.

"No, nope. Just hope he's okay," Brunnette said.

The 2019 Conn Smythe winner signed with Nashville as a free agent ahead of the 2023 season. He's only missed three games during his time with the Predators, scoring 81 goals with 216 points in 264 games.

He's currently fourth on the team in points, scoring nine goals with 11 assists in 22 games with Nashville this season.

The Predators won't hold a morning skate ahead of Saturday's game against the Pittsburgh Penguins, giving fans little indication on the forward's availability before warmups begin in Bridgestone Arena. Nashville forward Vitali Pinchuk took O'Reilly's spot on the first line between Steven Stamkos and Mavrik Bourque after his exit from Friday's practice.

Nashville Predators November Schedule (All Times CT)

Nov. 3 - vs. Carolina Hurricanes - 7 p.m. (Predators 4-1)

Nov. 5 - at Colorado Avalanche - 8:30 p.m. (Predators 3-2 OT)

Nov. 7 - vs. St. Louis Blues - 12 p.m. (Predators 3-1)

Nov. 10 - at Los Angeles Kings - 9 p.m. (Predators 3-0)

Nov. 11 - at Anaheim Ducks - 9 p.m. (Predators 4-2)

Nov. 13 - at Vegas Golden Knights - 9 p.m. (Predators 3-2 SO)

Nov. 15 - at San Jose Sharks - 8 p.m. (Sharks 4-2)

Nov. 17 - at Minnesota Wild - 7 p.m. (Wild 7-3)

Nov. 21 - vs. Pittsburgh Penguins - 5 p.m.

Nov. 25 - at Dallas Stars - 7 p.m.

Nov. 27 - vs. Utah Mammoth - 12 p.m.

Nov. 28 - at Detroit Red Wings - 6 p.m.

Nov. 30 - vs. Ottawa Senators - 12 p.m.

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