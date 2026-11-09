Saros Named NHL's Third Star of the Week

Nashville Predators goaltender Juuse Saros has been tremendous between the pipes this season. He has often carried the team to victory thanks to his outstanding individual effort. With the rest of the team coming together over the past week-plus, Saros has managed to shine even brighter.

The 31-year-old netminder was honored for his production this past week, as he was named the NHL's Third Star of the Week. The first star went to Cutter Gauthier of the Anaheim Ducks, who had eight goals and 10 total points in four games. He was followed by Jack Hughes of the New Jersey Devils with six assists and 9 points in four games. Saros was the only goaltender selected this week.

Cutter Gauthier, Jack Hughes and Juuse Saros named “Three Stars” for the week ending Nov. 8.



3 Stars of the Week presented by @GEICO#NHLStats: https://t.co/opzxVEHakm pic.twitter.com/AvQE2EVomz — NHL Public Relations (@NHLPR) November 9, 2026

Winners of their last four, Nashville is on its longest winning streak of the season. Saros has been the Predators' final line of defense in two of the team's last three outings. This week, Saros managed a 2-0 record while allowing just an average of one goal per game with a combined .964 save percentage.

In his first appearance in the ice this past week, Saros and company faced the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday. He helped the middling Predators take down the reigning Stanley Cup Champions and the league leader in total wins. Saros totaled 29 saves on 30 shot attempts. That is the fewest goals that any team has allowed the Hurricanes to score since a season-opening loss to the Panthers on Oct. 29.

Saros followed up on the masterclass with another standout showing against the Blues on Saturday after resting for a road victory against the Avalanche on Thursday. In the matchup with their Central Division foes, the Predators secured a 3-1, win with Saros stopping 25 of 26 total shot attempts. He continued to hold strong until the final buzzer and even after St. Louis pulled its goaltender for extra offensive firepower.

Nashville will be back in action against the Los Angeles Kings for a 9:00 p.m. showdown on Tuesday at Crypto.com Arena. Before then, Saros will celebrate the Hall of Fame induction of his mentor and predecessor, Pekka Rinne, on Monday night.

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