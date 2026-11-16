Sharks End the Predators' Seven Game Winning Streak

The Predators hoped to avenge an early-season loss and showcase how much the team has improved over the past month. Exactly 31 days ago, Steven Stamkos scored the late buzzer-beating goal to tie a matchup with the San Jose Sharks. However, the Sharks still won the game thanks to a Macklin Celebrini shootout score.

This time around, Nashville enters the contest as the best-performing team through the month of November. The Predators were expected to dish out some payback during their visit to the Sharks in San Jose on Sunday night. Ultimately, the outcome may have been more deflating than the first meeting.

San Jose took an early lead, but a spell of bad luck against Nashville seemed to end its seven-game winning streak. That was just the case. Nashville fell to 11-5-5 after suffering a 4-2 defeat.

Will Smith opened up the scoring during a breakaway in the back half of the first period. He fired a shot past Saros to put the Sharks ahead early. Celebrini was credited with the assist. The San Jose duo proved to have Nashville's number in the matchup, each totaling three points in the Sharks' win.

Nashville mostly held the Sharks in check immediately following the Smith goal, but a situation in which Roman Josi was positioned in the wrong place at the wrong time increased the deficit for the Predators. Collin Graf fired a shot across the ice, with the puck ricocheting off Josi's skate and past Saros. The 2-0 scoreboard set the tone for the rest of the game.

Celebrini and Smith once again connected, this time finding Ivar Stenberg for the goal. Saros dove to block the shot but caught it without his stick; the Nashville netminder was not equipped to stop the goal.

Nils Hoglander managed to stop the bleeding for the Predators. After Adam Wilsby fired a shot at the Sharks' goal. Hoglander collected the loose puck and placed it into the unattended corner of the net.

The Sharks finally closed their scoring efforts when Celbrini netted a goal after a quick, back-and-forth exchange with Smith, opening the door for the 2024 first overall pick to score.

Nashville continued to show fight during a late-game power play. At the three-minute mark in the third period, Stamkos capitalized on a car crash at the net, with six players, including the Sharks' goaltender, Alex Nedeljkovic. Stamkos tallied his 12th goal of the season.

While trailing 4-2. Nashville pulled Saros, leading to a flurry of near-goals interrupted by Shan Wright taking a puck to the face, busting his lip open in the process. The halted momentum sent the Predators into the closing minute with little left to offer.



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