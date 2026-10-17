St. Louis Blues at Nashville Predators: Game Central, How To Watch, Injury Updates
NASHVILLE — The Nashville Predators (2-2-3) close out their three-game homestand Saturday night against the St. Louis Blues (3-3-1) at Bridgestone Arena. Both Central Division teams have seven points, and the puck drops at 7 p.m. CT.
Nashville is coming off a 3-2 shootout loss to the San Jose Sharks on Thursday, a game the Predators fought back in after trailing by two goals. They are winless in their last three games, though they earned points in two. The offense remains a concern, as Nashville has scored two goals or fewer in five of its first seven games.
St. Louis is coming off a hard-luck night in Minnesota. The Blues lost 5-4 to the Wild, ending a three-game point streak (2-0-1). They trailed 5-2 before Robert Thomas scored shorthanded in the third period, and Dylan Holloway scored with 15 seconds remaining to make it 5-4.
The goaltending matchup is up in the air for both teams. St. Louis' Joel Hofer made 33 saves against the Wild and has been the Blues’ most frequent starter lately, but Jordan Binnington is also available, and neither starter has been confirmed. On the Nashville side, Saros was the key in the Sharks game, but Justus Annunen was cleared from injured reserve this week and may see his first action of the season.
Little separates the two clubs. Nashville and St. Louis each finished last season with 86 points. The Predators will try to take a step forward on home ice, and the Blues will try to keep their season on track after a close loss in Minnesota.
St. Louis Blues at Nashville Predators Game Information
- Who: St. Louis Blues at Nashville Predators
- What: The 8th NHL regular-season game for both teams
- When: Saturday, Oct. 17, 7 p.m. CT
- Where: Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, Tenn.
Nashville Predators Line Combinations Against St. Louis
This section will be updated with the lines during pregame warmups.
Blues Line Combinations Against The Predators
This section will be updated with the lines during pregame warmups.
How To Watch Blues at Predators
- In Market
- The Nashville Predators App
- Nashville – Channel 28.1 (WNPX) – Flagship Station
- Memphis - Channel 5.3 (WMC)
- Knoxville - Channel 8.2 (WVLT)
- Chattanooga - Channel 49.2 (WTVL)
- Jackson - Channel 7.5 (WBBJ)
- Louisville - Channel 41.2 (WDRB)
- Lexington - Channel 36.2 (WTVQ)
- Huntsville - Channel 48.3 (WAFF)
- Atlanta - FOX 5 (WAGA-TV)
- Out of Market
- ESPN+
Nashville Predators vs. St. Louis Blues Injury News
Nashville:
- Defenseman, William Trudeau, Injured Reserve, Out, Upper Body
- Forward, Mavrik Bourque, Day-to-Day, Game-Time Decision, Upper Body
St. Louis:
- Forward, Pavel Buchnevich, Day-to-Day
- Defenseman, Tyler Tucker, Injured Reserve, Out
- Forward, Alexey Toropchenko, Injured Reserve, Out
- Forward, Dillon Dube, Injured Reserve, Out
- Defenseman, Torey Krug, Long Term Injured Reserve
This Week's Biggest Predators Headlines...
- Nashville defenseman Nic Hague explained why he fought at the start of the last game against the San Jose Sharks. The fight fired up the crowd and turned the momentum in Nashville's favor.
- Nashville forward Filip Forsberg hasn't scored this season, but continues to create chances for the Predators' offense.
- Nashville forward Adam Edström is proving to be a strong addition, using his physicality to win puck battles and score three times this season.
Betting Odds for Blues at Predators
- Spread: St. Louis -1.5
- Over/Under: 6.5
- Moneyline: Nashville -105, San Jose -115
Source: DraftKings
- Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
- If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
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Joe Gaither covers the Nashville Predators for Nashville Predators On SI. He also oversees videos and podcasts for Alabama Crimson Tide On SI/BamaCentral. He began his sports media career in radio in 2019, working for three years in Tuscaloosa covering the University of Alabama and other local high school sports. In 2023 he joined BamaCentral to cover a variety of Crimson Tide sports and recruiting, in addition to hosting the “Joe Gaither Show” podcast. His work has also appeared on the Boston College, Miami, Missouri and Vanderbilt college On SI sites.Follow JoeGaither6