St. Louis Blues at Nashville Predators: Game Central, How To Watch, Injury Updates

NASHVILLE — The Nashville Predators (2-2-3) close out their three-game homestand Saturday night against the St. Louis Blues (3-3-1) at Bridgestone Arena. Both Central Division teams have seven points, and the puck drops at 7 p.m. CT.

Nashville is coming off a 3-2 shootout loss to the San Jose Sharks on Thursday, a game the Predators fought back in after trailing by two goals. They are winless in their last three games, though they earned points in two. The offense remains a concern, as Nashville has scored two goals or fewer in five of its first seven games.

St. Louis is coming off a hard-luck night in Minnesota. The Blues lost 5-4 to the Wild, ending a three-game point streak (2-0-1). They trailed 5-2 before Robert Thomas scored shorthanded in the third period, and Dylan Holloway scored with 15 seconds remaining to make it 5-4.

The goaltending matchup is up in the air for both teams. St. Louis' Joel Hofer made 33 saves against the Wild and has been the Blues’ most frequent starter lately, but Jordan Binnington is also available, and neither starter has been confirmed. On the Nashville side, Saros was the key in the Sharks game, but Justus Annunen was cleared from injured reserve this week and may see his first action of the season.

Little separates the two clubs. Nashville and St. Louis each finished last season with 86 points. The Predators will try to take a step forward on home ice, and the Blues will try to keep their season on track after a close loss in Minnesota.

St. Louis Blues at Nashville Predators Game Information

Who: St. Louis Blues at Nashville Predators

What: The 8th NHL regular-season game for both teams

When: Saturday, Oct. 17, 7 p.m. CT

Where: Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, Tenn.

Nashville Predators Line Combinations Against St. Louis

This section will be updated with the lines during pregame warmups.

Blues Line Combinations Against The Predators

This section will be updated with the lines during pregame warmups.

How To Watch Blues at Predators

In Market

The Nashville Predators App

Nashville – Channel 28.1 (WNPX) – Flagship Station

Memphis - Channel 5.3 (WMC)

Knoxville - Channel 8.2 (WVLT)

Chattanooga - Channel 49.2 (WTVL)

Jackson - Channel 7.5 (WBBJ)

Louisville - Channel 41.2 (WDRB)

Lexington - Channel 36.2 (WTVQ)

Huntsville - Channel 48.3 (WAFF)

Atlanta - FOX 5 (WAGA-TV)

Out of Market

ESPN+

Nashville Predators vs. St. Louis Blues Injury News

Nashville:

Defenseman, William Trudeau, Injured Reserve, Out, Upper Body

Forward, Mavrik Bourque, Day-to-Day, Game-Time Decision, Upper Body

St. Louis:

Forward, Pavel Buchnevich, Day-to-Day

Defenseman, Tyler Tucker, Injured Reserve, Out

Forward, Alexey Toropchenko, Injured Reserve, Out

Forward, Dillon Dube, Injured Reserve, Out

Defenseman, Torey Krug, Long Term Injured Reserve

This Week's Biggest Predators Headlines...

Nashville defenseman Nic Hague explained why he fought at the start of the last game against the San Jose Sharks. The fight fired up the crowd and turned the momentum in Nashville's favor.

Nashville forward Filip Forsberg hasn't scored this season, but continues to create chances for the Predators' offense.

Nashville forward Adam Edström is proving to be a strong addition, using his physicality to win puck battles and score three times this season.

Betting Odds for Blues at Predators

Spread: St. Louis -1.5

St. Louis -1.5 Over/Under: 6.5

6.5 Moneyline: Nashville -105, San Jose -115

Source: DraftKings

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

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