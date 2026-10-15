Brunette on Forsberg’s Goal Drought: ‘As Long as He’s Shooting, Good Things Will Follow’

NASHVILLE — Filip Forsberg leads Nashville in all-time goals scored, but he hasn’t found the back of the net this season. Predators head coach Andrew Brunette isn’t worried about the veteran winger’s game.

Forsberg has five assists and no goals, and Nashville has scored two or fewer goals in four of its first six games, most recently in a 5-2 loss to Vegas on Tuesday. The Predators (2-2-2) host the San Jose Sharks tonight at 7 p.m. CT, and Brunette believes Forsberg’s offense is close, pointing to the volume of chances he generated against the Golden Knights.

"Yeah, I think he had, what? 10 attempts last game," Brunette said after Wednesday's practice. "So I think being around Fil for a long time, as long as he's getting his attempts, as long as he's shooting the puck, usually good things will follow. I think we've just got to be very mindful that he doesn't get frustrated. We need him at his best, and hopefully he brings it tomorrow."

Forsberg is also encouraged by the team's play. Nashville has taken points in four of its six games, including four of a possible six on its first road trip. Asked how he thinks the season is going as a team, he sounded measured.

"I think it's been alright," Forsberg said. "Picked up points at least. Definitely would've liked our game to be a little bit better, but it's all about getting points in this league, and we've done an okay job with that."

Asked about his own game, Forsberg said he has felt better lately and sees room to improve.

"I think it's been the same," he said. "The last couple of games have been better. I thought the last [game] was probably the best I've played so far this season, still lots more to go."

Forsberg is still looking for his first goal of the season, and with the Sharks in town, the Predators will be hoping tonight is the night.

Nashville Predators October 2026 Schedule (All Times Central)

October 2026 Oct. 1 - vs. Minnesota Wild - 7 p.m. (Wild 3-1)

Oct. 3 - vs. Dallas Stars - 7 p.m. (Predators 2-1)

Oct. 6 - at Toronto Maple Leafs - 6 p.m. (Maple Leafs 5-4/OT)

Oct. 8 - at Montreal Canadiens - 6 p.m. (Predators 5-2)

Oct. 10 - at Ottawa Senators - 6 p.m. (Senators 3-2/SO)

Oct. 13 - vs. Vegas Golden Knights - 7:45 p.m. (Golden Knights 5-2)

Oct. 15 - vs. San Jose Sharks - 7 p.m.

Oct. 17 - vs. St. Louis Blues - 7 p.m.

Oct. 22 - at Boston Bruins - 6 p.m.

Oct. 24 - at Pittsburgh Penguins - 6 p.m.

Oct. 25 - vs. Colorado Avalanche - 7 p.m.

Oct. 27 - vs. New York Islanders - 7 p.m.

Oct. 29 - vs. Washington Capitals - 7 p.m.

Oct. 31 - vs. Tampa Bay Lightning - 1 p.m.

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