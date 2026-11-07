Steven Stamkos Moves To Fifth All-Time in Power Play Goals

NASHVILLE — The Predators have been deadly on the power play in 2026-27. Nashville has 17 power play goals in 17 games, tied for fourth-most in the NHL this season. Nashville forward Steven Stamkos notched his team-leading 10th goal of the season in Saturday's win on the Predators' second power-play of the game, tying the game and moving into fifth place on the NHL's all-time power play goals list.

Stamkos' sixth power play goal of the season propelled him past Hall of Famer Luc Robitaille with 248 power play goals.

"Well, he's - pretty impressive list," Andrew Brunette said. "He's passing guys every night, it feels like, which is great for us. I'm really happy for him. Obviously, with everything we've gone through, and he's gone through from changing. This is his team now. You can feel it. He rises to those big moments. He's feeling it right now. He's having fun playing hockey, I believe. Their line's been really good, and the power play's been exceptional."

Nashville defenseman Roman Josi got things started with a shot from the top of the slot that St. Louis goalie Joel Hofer stopped, but couldn't corral. Mavrik Bourque poked the first rebound back on goal, but Hofer stopped the second. Unfortunately for the Blues, the second rebound bounced right to Stamkos, who was sitting in his usual spot on the left side of the power play. Stamkos controlled the puck and fired it into a virtually empty net for number 248, as Hofer sat off balance from the first two shots.

"Well, I think special teams is big, and when you have the penalty kill that we have and you have the power play that we have, it's going to help us win games," Stamkos said. "That was probably one of the easier ones tonight, and you joke, sometimes you've just got to know where to stand, right? We've done a good job of winning puck battles. I think that's such an underrated thing on power plays is once the original shot, that's when you get the PK on the run a little bit and things open up, and we're delivering puck, and we're winning seconds and thirds, and then you can make the seam passes or the rebound chances. We're feeling good, we're feeling confident, so let's keep it rolling."

Stammer PPGs are even better in the Hometown Remix jersey 🔥 pic.twitter.com/ZgutZNqFRf — Nashville Predators (@PredsNHL) November 7, 2026

Stamkos tied Robitaille with an overtime power play winner in Nashville's 3-2 victory over the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday. He's now seven goals behind Hall of Famer Teemu Selänne. If Nashville's power play continues its torrid pace, he'll be there soon.

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