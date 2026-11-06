Steven Stamkos Scores In Overtime as Predators Claim Third Straight Win

NASHVILLE — The Nashville Predators (7-4-5) got it done for their fathers, handling business on the road and winning their first overtime game of the season 3-2 over the Colorado Avalanche (9-6-2).

The Predators were outshot 32-25 and were held scoreless on their first four power plays, but Nashville's special teams capitalized on an overtime power play with a Steven Stamkos one-timer to extend their winning streak to three games with their second road victory of the year.

Nashville opened the scoring against the run of play when Ryan O'Reilly released Adam Edström up the right-hand wall. Edström shot his initial shot off the back wall, but O'Reilly recovered the puck on the forecheck. He and Ross Colton combined on a give-and-go, and O'Reilly fired the next shot off MacKenzie Blackwood's stick. Edström couldn't score the first rebound, but Colton scooped it up and fired past Blackwood, putting the Predators ahead 1-0 at 4:01.

The Avalanche answered when Brock Nelson took the puck off Nick Perbix behind the net. Martin Necas scooped up the loose puck and found Jaden Schwartz in the opposite circle. Schwartz buried the equalizer past Justus Annunen at 9:11.

The Predators didn't take long to answer and retake the lead. Reid Schaefer wrestled the puck free in Colorado's zone near the blue line. He turned and fired a pass to Vitali Pinchuk, who was posted in front of the net. Pinchuk, without even looking, flipped a backhand shot into the top shelf past Blackwood for his first career NHL goal at 14:34.

Perbix put the Avalanche on the power play with a cross-checking penalty in the final minute, but Nashville took a 2-1 lead into the first intermission as Annunen made 10 saves and Nashville's defense chipped in with 11 blocked shots.

Nashville killed off the last of the power play to open the second period, but Colorado still found their equalizer in the first five minutes. Nick Juulsen, from behind the Avalanche goal, found Logan O'Connor on Colorado's defensive blue line. O'Connor one-timed a pass, releasing Parker Kelly for a two-on-one with Fedor Svechkov. Kelly opted to take the shot himself, beating Annunen on the near side and tying the game 2-2 at 5:08.

The Avalanche kept pressure on Annunen after Pinchuk hooked Nelson at 7:22. Nashville's penalty kill continued its excellence, shutting down their second power play of the night by blocking two shots, preserving the 2-2 game. The Predators scored four power-play goals in the first meeting with the Avalanche, but couldn't get on the board with their first extra-man opportunity when Brent Burns held Edström at 15:47. Nashville's first unit generated multiple chances as they held the zone well, but Blackwood stood tall, sending the teams into the second intermission tied 2-2.

Brett Kulak put the Predators back on the power play after tripping Jack Drury in the first two minutes of the third period. Unfortunately Nashville wasn't able to do much, struggling to get into the offensive zone. Kulak gave Nashville a third try on the power play by high sticking Pinchuk, drawing blood and incurring a double-minor for his efforts.

The Predators generated one Stamkos slap-shot in the first two-minutes, but gave away their advantage with a too-many men on the ice infraction, making the game four-on-four at 6:18. Blackwood made the save of the night as Adam Wilsby ripped a shot from close range at 12:36. Annunen matched him in net, stopping a Artturi Kehkonen's chance on a two-on-one at 11:43 as both goaltenders stood tall between the pipes during the four-on-four.

Nashville and Colorado headed to overtime after the Predators blocked 24 shots, and Annuned saved 28 of his own. The Predators and Avalanche went 0-for-4 and 0-for-3 respectively on the power play and the sides went the final 35 minutes of regulation without scoring after combining for four goals in the first 25.

The Predators veterans of Ryan O'Reilly, Filip Forsberg and Roman Josi managed a long shift to open the overtime, and survived a Devon Toews shot off the post to stay alive. Toews hooked Stamkos on the other end of the ice, initiating a four-on-three power play.

Nashville won the insuing faceoff and only took 12 seconds for the Josi to find Stamkos on a one-timer for the game-winner.

The Predators return to Bridgestone Arena on Saturday for an afternoon contest against the St. Louis Blues.

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