Tampa Bay Lightning at Nashville Predators: Game Central, How To Watch, Injury Updates

NASHVILLE — On Halloween afternoon at Bridgestone Arena, the Nashville Predators host the Tampa Bay Lightning in a matinee starting at 2 p.m. ET (1 p.m. CT). It could be a scary game for the Predators. Tampa Bay comes in at 8-3-1, and Nashville sits at 4-4-5, and the Preds have lost seven of their last nine.

The biggest story is the one hanging over the visiting bench. On Friday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reported that Nikita Kucherov has told his teammates and the Lightning organization he won’t re-sign and wants to be traded. Within hours, GM Julien BriseBois said the team “unequivocally” has no intention of trading him. The timing makes it stranger. The 33-year-old had just become the franchise’s all-time points leader, passing Steven Stamkos, and the reigning MVP is now openly headed for the exit.

His agent, Dan Milstein, confirmed Kucherov will play today and said he’ll handle the business side while his client keeps playing. On the ice, Kucherov has four goals and 11 assists through 12 games, and he’s still the engine of that top line with Jake Guentzel and Brayden Point.

That brings up the other storyline, and it’s a good one for Nashville. Stamkos spent 16 seasons in Tampa and now leads the Predators with seven goals and eight assists. He’ll face his old team just days after Kucherov passed him on the franchise points list. Whether Stamkos gets a moment or a quiet reception from the crowd, expect it to be emotional, and expect Kucherov to be the center of attention from warmups on.

The hockey itself may come down to special teams. Nashville’s power play is clicking at 31.8%, fourth in the NHL, so the Lightning can’t afford to take many penalties. Tampa has the deeper lineup and the better record, but the Predators badly need a win. A loud matinee crowd, a hot power play, and a star on the other side with an uncertain future make this a more interesting game than a 4-4-5 team hosting an 8-3-1 team usually would.

Tampa Bay Lightning at Nashville Predators Game Information

Who: Tampa Bay Lightning at Nashville Predators

What: The 14th NHL regular-season game for Nashville

When: Saturday, Oct. 31, 1 p.m. CT

Where: Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, Tenn.

Nashville Predators Line Combinations Against

This section will be updated during pregame warmups.

Lightning Line Combinations Against The Predators

This section will be updated during pregame warmups.

How To Watch Lightning at Predators

In Market

The Nashville Predators App

Nashville – Channel 28.1 (WNPX) – Flagship Station

Memphis - Channel 5.3 (WMC)

Knoxville - Channel 8.2 (WVLT)

Chattanooga - Channel 49.2 (WTVL)

Jackson - Channel 7.5 (WBBJ)

Louisville - Channel 41.2 (WDRB)

Lexington - Channel 36.2 (WTVQ)

Huntsville - Channel 48.3 (WAFF)

Birmingham – The205 WTTO (channel 21) (77 games) and WABM My68 (four games)

Atlanta - FOX 5 (WAGA-TV)

Out of Market

ESPN+

Nashville Predators vs. Tampa Bay Lightning Injury News

Nashville

Defenseman, William Trudeau - Injured Reserve (upper body)

Tampa Bay

Forward, Zemgus Girgensons - Day-to-Day

Forward, Yanni Gourde - Injured Reserve

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Betting Odds for Lightning at Predators

Spread: Tampa Bay -1.5

Tampa Bay -1.5 Over/Under: 6.5

6.5 Moneyline: Tampa Bay -170, Nashville +142

Source: DraftKings

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

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