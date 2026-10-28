Why Hasn't Vitali Pinchuk Been In Nashville's Lineup?

NASHVILLE — The Nashville Predators signed one of the top players in the KHL this summer, but forward Vitali Pinchuk has had trouble getting on the ice through the first 12 games of the 2026-27 season.

Pinchuk was the third-best scorer in the KHL last season, netting 31 goals and 66 points for Dinamo Minsk, but he's only played in five of Nashville's first 12 games and appearing for fewer than 10 minutes in each of his last three games.

"Yeah, I think with Vitali we're just trying to build his game, trying to figure out how he can fit into our lineup, where he fits, center or wing," Andrew Brunette said on Tuesday. "Obviously, small sample sizes. We don't really have a whole lot of time to wait for him. We all talked about how important the start is, and I don't think he's quite up to speed with the North American game and also where he fits in our lineup, but we're going to continue to work for him. You can see that he's got some offensive ability. We've got to get comfortable that he can play some minutes, not just come in and play a few shifts. So it's a little bit of a growing part with us and with him."

Vitali Pinchuk 2026-27 Game Logs

Date Opponent Ice Time Shifts Faceoff % Win Goals Assists Points Oct. 10 Ottawa 11:10 16 42.9 0 1 1 Oct. 13 Vegas 11:27 16 28.6 0 0 0 Oct. 15 San Jose 8:19 10 40 0 0 0 Oct. 17 St. Louis 4:01 6 0 0 0 0 Oct. 24 Pittsburgh 5:10 9 - 0 0 0

Pinchuk signed with the Predators in April under former general manager Barry Trotz. New Team President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Chris MacFarland spent the summer loading up in the middle of the ice, bringing in Mavrik Bourque, Jack Drury, and Alexander Kerfoot, along with adding Ross Colton, Nils Höglander, and Adam Edström on the wing.

The additions to the forward room, along with the uncertainty along the blue line, have made it tough for Pinchuk to find a role. Add that Pinchuk missed a week of a shortened training camp due to injury, and you have the perfect recipe for limited playing time.

Nashville has utilized 11 forwards and seven defensemen in five of the 12 games this season, meaning a forward who normally plays gets scratched. With a crowded forward room and an uncertain role, Pinchuk has been that player more often than not.

Nashville Predators October 2026 Schedule (All Times Central)

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