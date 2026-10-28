Why Hasn't Vitali Pinchuk Been In Nashville's Lineup?
NASHVILLE — The Nashville Predators signed one of the top players in the KHL this summer, but forward Vitali Pinchuk has had trouble getting on the ice through the first 12 games of the 2026-27 season.
Pinchuk was the third-best scorer in the KHL last season, netting 31 goals and 66 points for Dinamo Minsk, but he's only played in five of Nashville's first 12 games and appearing for fewer than 10 minutes in each of his last three games.
"Yeah, I think with Vitali we're just trying to build his game, trying to figure out how he can fit into our lineup, where he fits, center or wing," Andrew Brunette said on Tuesday. "Obviously, small sample sizes. We don't really have a whole lot of time to wait for him. We all talked about how important the start is, and I don't think he's quite up to speed with the North American game and also where he fits in our lineup, but we're going to continue to work for him. You can see that he's got some offensive ability. We've got to get comfortable that he can play some minutes, not just come in and play a few shifts. So it's a little bit of a growing part with us and with him."
Vitali Pinchuk 2026-27 Game Logs
Date
Opponent
Ice Time
Shifts
Faceoff % Win
Goals
Assists
Points
Oct. 10
Ottawa
11:10
16
42.9
0
1
1
Oct. 13
Vegas
11:27
16
28.6
0
0
0
Oct. 15
San Jose
8:19
10
40
0
0
0
Oct. 17
St. Louis
4:01
6
0
0
0
0
Oct. 24
Pittsburgh
5:10
9
-
0
0
0
Pinchuk signed with the Predators in April under former general manager Barry Trotz. New Team President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Chris MacFarland spent the summer loading up in the middle of the ice, bringing in Mavrik Bourque, Jack Drury, and Alexander Kerfoot, along with adding Ross Colton, Nils Höglander, and Adam Edström on the wing.
The additions to the forward room, along with the uncertainty along the blue line, have made it tough for Pinchuk to find a role. Add that Pinchuk missed a week of a shortened training camp due to injury, and you have the perfect recipe for limited playing time.
Nashville has utilized 11 forwards and seven defensemen in five of the 12 games this season, meaning a forward who normally plays gets scratched. With a crowded forward room and an uncertain role, Pinchuk has been that player more often than not.
Nashville Predators October 2026 Schedule (All Times Central)
October 2026
Oct. 1 - vs. Minnesota Wild - 7 p.m. (Wild 3-1)
Oct. 3 - vs. Dallas Stars - 7 p.m. (Predators 2-1)
Oct. 6 - at Toronto Maple Leafs - 6 p.m. (Maple Leafs 5-4/OT)
Oct. 8 - at Montreal Canadiens - 6 p.m. (Predators 5-2)
Oct. 10 - at Ottawa Senators - 6 p.m. (Senators 3-2/SO)
Oct. 13 - vs. Vegas Golden Knights - 7:45 p.m. (Golden Knights 5-2)
Oct. 15 - vs. San Jose Sharks - 7 p.m. (Sharks 3-2/SO)
Oct. 17 - vs. St. Louis Blues - 7 p.m. (Predators 5-2)
Oct. 22 - at Boston Bruins - 6 p.m. (Bruins 6-0)
Oct. 24 - at Pittsburgh Penguins - 6 p.m. (Penguins 3-2/SO)
Oct. 25 - vs. Colorado Avalanche - 7 p.m. (Predators 6-2)
Oct. 27 - vs. New York Islanders - 7 p.m. (Islanders 4-3/SO)
Oct. 29 - vs. Washington Capitals - 7 p.m.
Oct. 31 - vs. Tampa Bay Lightning - 1 p.m.
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Joe Gaither covers the Nashville Predators for Nashville Predators On SI. He also oversees videos and podcasts for Alabama Crimson Tide On SI/BamaCentral. He began his sports media career in radio in 2019, working for three years in Tuscaloosa covering the University of Alabama and other local high school sports. In 2023 he joined BamaCentral to cover a variety of Crimson Tide sports and recruiting, in addition to hosting the “Joe Gaither Show” podcast. His work has also appeared on the Boston College, Miami, Missouri and Vanderbilt college On SI sites.Follow JoeGaither6