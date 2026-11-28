NASHVILLE — It took the Predators 16 seconds to score their first playoff goal. It took considerably longer to get Detroit out of their way.

Nashville visits the Red Wings on Saturday at 6 p.m. CT. It’s the first of two meetings this season, which is a perfectly sensible number of times to see someone you used to have a problem with.

Before Detroit moved to the Eastern Conference, the Red Wings were a Central Division neighbor and the first team Nashville ever saw in the playoffs. If you came to Preds fandom later, Detroit might feel like a team that turns up on the schedule once in a while. To understand why someone who’s been around longer might react differently to that winged wheel, start in 2004.

Sixteen seconds of getting ahead of yourself

Adam Hall scored 16 seconds into Game 1 in Detroit. Imagine waiting six seasons for playoff hockey in Nashville, then getting just enough time to sit down before the Preds scored on the top seed. You’d be forgiven for getting a little ahead of yourself. Detroit won 3–1.

Four days later, Nashville hosted its first playoff game and beat Detroit 3–1. Same score, considerably better use of it. The Red Wings still won the series, but the first home playoff crowd in franchise history got a win to take home. There are worse ways to start expecting something from your hockey team every April.

Eight years later, thirteen seconds was enough

In 2012, the teams returned to Nashville for Game 5 with the Predators one win from eliminating Detroit. The game was tied 1–1 entering the third. David Legwand scored 13 seconds into the period, and this time the early goal held up. Nashville won 2–1 and took the series in five for its first playoff series win over the Red Wings.

That’s the little detail that makes these two games so satisfying together. In 2004, Nashville barely let the crowd settle before scoring and spent the rest of the night finding out what Detroit could do about it. In 2012, Legwand barely let the crowd settle before scoring, and the Preds made Detroit live with it for the rest of the period.

Detroit moved to the Eastern Conference for 2013–14. Saturday’s game won’t settle anything left over from those years, and nobody on either bench needs it to. Fans have no such obligation. If you still get a little more satisfaction out of beating Detroit than the schedule says you should, you’ve got a decent case.

Smashville, which opponent do you still enjoy beating an unreasonable amount? Detroit is on the ballot. So is whichever team you thought of before you finished reading the question.

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