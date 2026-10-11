Three Players Impress in their Predators Debut Despite Loss

Despite being two weeks into the season, Nashville does not seem to be completely satisfied with its current roster, making several moves since the end of the training camp and the beginning of the season. In addition to its undecided lineups, the Predators have been hampered by injuries after a grueling road stretch. The team wrapped up a three-game tour of Canada with a frustrating loss to the Senators.

After controlling the contest for 58 and a half minutes, the team surrendered a game-tying goal, which opened the door for a Senators shootout victory. That marks the Predators' second overtime loss of the week, falling to the Maple Leafs on Tuesday.

Its evident that the team is still searching for its identity. For decades, Music City hockey has boasted its "Smashville' moniker. However, the team has presented a noticible lack of physicality compared to its counterparts in the early stages of the campaign. The Predators' latest acquisition looks to be bringing the team back to their roots.

Jayden Stuble

Friday night, it was announced that Nashville had traded for Stuble, formerly of the Canadiens, in return for a second-round pick. Stuble, a former second-rounder himself, presents several characteristics that the Predators have been lacking. In a press release, Nashville general manager Chris MacFarland applauded his physicality. That was well on display on Saturday as he took the ice in place of Predators defenseman William Trudeau, who was placed on injured reserve yesterday.

Stuble was a tone setter for his new club. He spent just over 19 minutes on the ice, making high-IQ saves and delivering 6 total hits, which was the second most on the team. His play was infectious. In his first outing with the Predators, the team combined for more total hits than any other game this season. The 33 total hits and increased defensive aggressiveness provided some much-needed relief for the team's goaltender.

Matt Murray

The organization's third-string goaltender, Murray, was making his first start since Jan. 8, 2024, and just his fifth start to date. Previously with the Dallas Stars, Murray was making his team debut in the net as starter Juuse Saros was resting after taking on a heavy workload to begin the season. Saros' backup, Justus Annunen, is currently on injured reserve, meaning Murray would get his opportunity.

Murray made several impressive saves across the evening, allowing just one goal in the second period before surrendering the game-tying goal in the final minute and a half of regulation. Still, Murray proved to be a serviceable alternate. While he only saw 20 total shots, he boasted a .900 save rate. In a game of limited shot attempts on either side, each score and save were crucial.

Vitali Pinchuk

A former standout of the KHL, Pinchuk was the biggest mystery of the Predators' offseason, up through training camp. He was one of the final signings of Barry Trotz before his retirement, and was highly regarded as one of the world's best players never to be connected to the NHL. Finally, as it seemed he would make his debut in the preseason, he suffered an injury after taking a hit in practice. He did ultimately return to impress in the Predators' final two preseason games, but his limited time on the ice kept him off the final roster.

Pinchuk was called up to Nashville just days into the season. He has been a healthy scratch until tonight, when he finally got a chance to take the ice. He quickly proved worthy of the hype, recording his first point in the first period of his debut. He was credited with an assist on a Ross Colton goal, which was the first score of the game. He looked comfortable playing at this level for all 11 minutes of his time on the ice tonight.

Even in defeat, the team still managed to produce its fair share of positive performances. While they didn't contribute to a win this time around, these three players could be crucial in rounding out a roster that is still under construction.

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