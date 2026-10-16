Three Takeaways From Nashville's Shootout Loss to San Jose

Nashville has managed just two wins in its first seven games. Through the first half-month of action, the Predators have been plagued by inconsistencies. Whether that be from lopsided lineups, slow starts and dramatic finishes or overtime woes, the team is yet to find its footing.

After Thursday's shootout loss, the Predators' record is 2-2-3. That final number is the most frustrating of all. Overtime losses are points left on the board. For a team going through a slight identity crisis, narrow defeats can be crippling.

Many factors are at play while considering the team's early-season struggles. Why does the team only look unstoppable for a singular period at a time? Why do the Predators seem to struggle for the other forty-plus minutes each night they take the ice? Who needs to step up in order to turn things around?

Forty-Minute Flatline

The loss to the Sharks was symbolic of the Predators' season so far. Out of the gate, Nashville stumbled, allowing San Jose to take the lead. Just five minutes in, the Predators surrendered the first score of the game to their visiting adversaries. About 40 minutes of game time passed before the next goal was scored. The Sharks held a two-score advantage with just over 11 minutes left in regulation. The Predators' Ryan O'Reilly finally got his team on the board during a power play, lighting a fire at Bridgestone Arena. The fire seemed to fizzle before Steven Stamkos tied the game in the final second of the period.

The last-second heroics aside, it has become evident that the Predators have had a tough time stringing together a strong complete game. Most nights, they look capable of finding the back of the net for just one period of the game. Thursday marked the fourth time this year that the team has scored in just one frame. That includes three multiple games as well. The lack of well-rounded performances has massively contributed to Nashville's high frequency of overtime appearances.

Overtime Implosion

For the thirf time in the past five games, the Predators have played in overtime, and for the third time. they lost. Lat week, Nashville appeared in and dropped its first overtime period of the year in a thriller in Toronto. Four days later, the team went to overtime once again, ultimately requiring a shootout to decide a victor in Ottawa in a game that the Predators led for almost forty minute. Alternatively, the Predators had the chance to do to the Sharks, what the Senators had done to them just days ago.

Unfortunately, the team struggles beyond regulation persist. Nashville is yet to score a single overtime goal in a combined 14 minutes and 46 seconds in extra frames. Now having appeared in two shootouts, Nashville is 1-6 in all shootout attempts, with O Reilly being the only player to earn a tally in the one-on-ones.

Finding Forsberg

Last year's top goal scorer, Filip Forsberg, has appeared in every game for the Predators this season. However, the franchise leader in total goals scored is yet to find the back of the net even a single time this season. The uncharacteristic slump for the beloved veteran is undoubtedly taking a toll on the team's results. Forsberg is still contributing to points on the board with a team-best six assists, tied with Roman Josi.

Nine individuals have scored a goal for Nashville this season. At the beginning of the season, it would have been insanity to predict Forsberg would not be one of those names barring an injury. The 32-year-old forward is still taking his shots, just not connecting. His 22 shots on goal stand as the fourth most on the entire team as he remains a central focus of the offense any time he is on the ice. So, if Forsberg can find his rhythm, then the team;'s results might just turn around as well.

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