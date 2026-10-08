Three Things to Watch in Thursday's Predators at Canadiens Game

NASHVILLE — The Nashville Predators (1-1-1) return to the ice on Thursday night for their fourth regular season game as the the franchise continues its first road trip of the season with a matchup against the Montreal Canadiens (1-1-1).

Nashville lost the first game of the road trip to the Toronto Maple Leafs, blowing a 3-0 lead at Scotiabank Arena.

"I think, obviously, some of the momentum swings in the game," Andrew Brunette said after the loss. "I thought it got us on our heels a little bit as the game wore on, and something we've got to correct. Obviously, a lot of new guys here, so we're still trying to get used to some of the systematic things. So something we're correcting as we go here a little bit."

The Predators must bounce back quickly as they take on a Canadiens side that made a deep run in last season's NHL playoffs.

Here's three things to watch in tonight's matchup in the Bell Centre:

Nashville Predators Players Returning Home

The Nashville Predators feature three players from Quebec in forwards Jonathan Marchessault and Mavrik Bourque, along with defenseman William Trudeau. Montreal is the largest city in Quebec, offering a great opportunity for the trio to play in front of friends and family.

Bourque was traded to the Predators in the offseason and immediately bonded with Marchessault. The pair have been a staple along Nashville's fourth line, but they haven't been very productive through the first three games of the season.

"Yeah, I think they're trying to find their game a little bit," Brunette said. "I think all new players, haven't played with each other, trying to find some chemistry. I thought they had a really good camp together, they looked really good through - especially through the first preseason game. Since the season started, they've been maybe a little bit inconsistent on the puck a little bit. They haven't quite created what - I'm sure they're a little frustrated - they wish they had a little bit more, but I'm hoping they'll grow some chemistry. You could see, like I said, through camp you could really see it click, it just hasn't really clicked since the regular season started."

Trudeau is set to make his third straight appearance for the Predators on the blue line after beginning his professional career in the Canadiens farm system. He played four years for Laval Rocket but never got called up to play with the Canadiens in an NHL game.

Nashville Needs To Sort Out Blue Line Pairings Asap

The Predators squandered a 3-0 lead and lost 5-4 in overtime to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday. The game played out eirely similar to Nashville's third preseason game, where the franchise wasted a 5-1 lead and lost 6-5 to the Carolina Hurricanes.

Nashville's used an 11-and-seven lineup over the last two games as Brunette and the coaching staff look to make long-term decisions on the blue line. The staff has already confirmed William Trudeau will play his third straight game, but will the Predators opt for a more traditional 12 forwards and six defensement against the Canadiens, or continue rotating a seventh defender into the lineup?

"Well, we're looking for somebody to really grab it," Brunette said. "I think everybody's just been ok for the most part. So it's really hard to get great continuity with partners, et cetera, when nobody's really playing at a high level. So I think we're trying some different pieces. Obviously, we're at nine for a little bit. We're just looking for somebody to grab it. With William [Trudeau], I think he's played pretty well the last two games. We'll see if he can grow into a role. [Adam] Wilsby has been a little bit inconsistent. His good games are really good. His bad games are just average. So we're hoping he can take that step as a young defenseman. The other pieces, when they get in, just don't let them take you out."

Predators Continuing Power Play Success

The Predators have scored on three of their last four power plays, as Nashville has successfully used the extra-man advantage to set the tone and dent the scoreboard over the last two games. Montreal has allowed three power-play goals this season and taken 13 penalties, 10 of them coming in the last two games.



Subsequently, the Canadiens have scored only once on nine extra-man opportunities this year, giving the visiting Predators the special-teams advantage. If Nashville can capitalize on the power-play chances that are sure to come their way, they'll take a huge step in claiming their first road victory of the season.

The Nashville Predators take on the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday night, Oct. 8, at 6 p.m.

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