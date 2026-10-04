Two New Nashville Defensemen Make Strong Impressions In First Game

NASHVILLE — The Nashville Predators got their first win of the 2026-27 season with a 2-1 victory over the Dallas Stars on Saturday night. Winning is always the primary objective, but the Predators made progress on one of their biggest issues entering the season as two of their newest defensemen took positive strides on the blue line.

Nashville head coach Andrew Brunette opted to roster 11 forwards and seven defensemen against the Stars, as the Predators are still working out who will play on the blue line this season. Defenseman William Trudeau made his NHL debut, and defenseman Jack Ahcan made his Predators debut.

"Yeah, and not knowing the players," Brunette said as he explained his decision. "I think we wanted to look at them, but we're not sure. You worry about maybe William coming into his first NHL game. I know Jack a little bit, and I think it just gives you a little bit of safety to have both of them in, and obviously we've got to make some decisions going forward, and it's going to sort itself out. I thought they both showed really well. Yeah, that was the major issue of putting in two guys that haven't really - one's the first NHL game, one hasn't been with us too long. So we just wanted a little safety there."

The Predators gave up a goal in the first 45 seconds of the game, but buckled down defensively and got the offense going, scoring on two first-period power plays to take a lead into the first intermission. Ahcan drove the go-ahead goal, firing a shot from the blue line that bounced off Nils Höglander and into the net for the eventual game-winner.

"Yeah, it's just funny how that kind of works out," Ahcan said. "Just a simple shot to the net. It kind of bounces around, bangs around, hits Hogie [Höglander], goes in. Sometimes the puck's lucky on your side. Feels really good to get that done, but I'm just happy to play well and get the win for the team."

Goal for Nashville! The #Preds are 2/2 on the power play after going 0/4 on Thursday.



Nils Höglander scored after Jack Ahcan fired the puck at the net. 2-1 Nashville at 15:49 in the 1st period. pic.twitter.com/YzfDsxFMyf — Joe Gaither (@JoeGaither6) October 4, 2026

Ahcan only played 5:49 of the game on nine shifts, but scoring his first point for the Predators and adding a hit makes an impression on a coaching staff needing to make defensive decisions. Trudeau was on the ice for 12:15 on 12 shifts and mustered two hits with a blocked shot and a shot on target on the offensive end.

"Yeah, I thought they were both good," Brunette said. "I think with Jack, obviously, lost him a little bit, but I thought he used his feet when he was out there. It was good to see them. I thought William, for his first NHL game, seemed pretty dialed in. I didn't think he was too nervous, and I thought he played to what we think his identity can be. I thought Willy had a great game back there. I thought he skated and moved pucks, and Roman looked like Roman at different times tonight. So it was a good effort by everybody. Everybody brought what they needed to bring."

Nashville's defense was tested in the second half of the game as Dallas pushed to equalize. The Stars fired 21 shots on net in the final two periods, but Juuse Saros stood tall in goal, backing up the Predators' defense and preserving the one-goal lead. He praised the two new defensemen after the game.

"I think they were both really solid," Saros said. "They played really well and made nice plays. So yeah, they didn't look like they were playing their first games here."

Nashville finished the game with 15 blocked shots and seven defensive takeaways, and they only committed one penalty, which they successfully killed. The Predators held strong in the final three minutes as Dallas pulled Casey DeSmith for an extra attacker. Ahcan complimented the team's communication and grit in the final period as Nashville secured its first win of the year.

"I think it was just everybody just trying to keep the puck out of the net," Ahcan said. "Making strong plays at the blue lines, both offensively and defensively. Those high flips can really help you out there. I think there was two broken sticks on one of those plays where they were hemmed in there for however long. Lots of talk. Lots of communication. It was a great defensive effort by everybody out there, and it was cool to see Truds [Trudeau] too get his first game. I thought he looked awesome. So I think just a full team win, which was great to see."

The Predators still have work to do on the blue line as the 2026-27 season gets underway, but a strong showing from Ahcan and Trudeau gives management something to consider ahead of Nashville's first road time of the year.

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