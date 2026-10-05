Vitali Pinchuk Excited to Return to Canada For Potential NHL Debut

NASHVILLE - Vitali Pinchuk is back with the Predators, and with Nashville set to play three games in Canada this week, the young forward could make his NHL debut in a country he knows well.

Pinchuk skated on the fourth line during Monday's practice, first at left wing with Jack Drury and Adam Edström, then at center in Drury's spot, between Reid Schaefer and Edström. He said the move doesn't faze him.

"It's ok," Pinchuk said. "Right now, in hockey, it's like everyone can change for everyone. That's why I don't care so much about playing winger or centerman. We just talk about it on the ice, and I can play in one situation as a centerman, and I can play in another situation as a winger. It's nice. It's ok and it's our system, and everyone knows what to do."

That flexibility could help him earn a spot in the lineup as the Predators are still tinkering with lineups and rosters, and Pinchuk made it clear what he's hoping for.

"I'm so excited to be here," Pinchuk said. "I hope I get a chance to play in the NHL and try to show my best hockey. It's my dream, of course. I want to play in the NHL."

The road trip also brings him back to familiar territory. Pinchuk played 54 games in the OHL for the Kingston Frontenacs, scoring 13 goals and 34 points in 2019-20 before turning pro in the KHL. He spent time in Toronto after his junior season ended, before returning to Belarus.

"Yeah, it's pretty cool," Pinchuk said. "I lived for one week in Toronto before I went to Belarus after the OHL season. It's a pretty cool city. Maybe I'll text someone, and we'll meet up because it's pretty fun."

Pinchuk already has a game under his belt this season, in Saturday's Milwaukee Admirals' 3-1 victory over the Rockford IceHogs, and came away with a nice impression of the AHL.

"Pretty good yeah," Pinchuk said. "I feel the AHL level is pretty fast, nice guys and it was a pretty fun time."

Vitali Pinchuk is practicing with the #Preds this morning after spending one game with the Milwaukee Admirals pic.twitter.com/Tp4VdcaAG6 — Joe Gaither (@JoeGaither6) October 5, 2026

Head coach Andrew Brunette said he is still getting to know Pinchuk, who suffered an injury early in Predators camp, and that the time in Milwaukee helped.

"Yeah, I'm still trying to get to know him a little bit," Brunette said. "Obviously, he got hurt a little bit early, and I saw him in a few exhibition games. So good to see him back. I'm glad he went and played a game and practiced all week and kind of get up to speed here a little bit, and we'll see how it goes."

The Predators take on the Toronto Maple Leafs, the Montreal Canadiens, and the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday, respectively.

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