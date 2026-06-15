Way Too Early Stanley Cup Title Odds for Nashville Predators
The NHL offseason is officially underway Monday as the conclusion of the 2025-2026 season came to its conclusion Sunday night.
The Carolina Hurricanes won their first Stanley Cup in 20 years and their second in franchise history with a 3-0 win over the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final.
With the offseason now getting to be in full swing, there is no time better than the present to start talking about next season, including who has the best odds to win the Stanley Cup in 2027. Monday morning, FanDuel Sportsbook released Stanley Cup championship odds for next season.
While the Hurricanes and Golden Knights both have some of the best odds to win it all next year, it is a different story for the Nashville Predators.
According to FanDuel Sports, the Nashville Predators’ way-too-early odds of hoisting the Stanley Cup trophy next year are listed at +10,000. That ranks 28th in the NHL. Certainly it is not a place that Nashville wants to be, but things could change once the NHL draft and free agency both get going.
It may be a little bit of a surprise that the Predators chances to win it all next year are as low as they are right now, but it is not a surprise that their odds are low themselves.
Nashville is entering its first season under a new front office management with new General Manager and President of Hockey Operations Chris MacFarland. While MacFarland did help build a juggernaut of a team in Colorado, including a championship winning team in 2022, the Predators need to take time to build their roster to that level.
The Predators have missed the playoffs two consecutive seasons. This past season, Nashville had a record of 38-34-10 and was four points short of a playoff spot in the Western Conference. MacFarland is hoping to set a new standard in the Music City, though.
Nashville does not care about its odds for next season, whether it be making the playoffs or winning the Stanley Cup. It is focused on getting the guys it wants in the upcoming draft and in free agency.
If the Predators do make moves they are excited about, who knows where they could go next season. Stranger things have happened before in sports. Nashville turning its +10,000 odds into something more realistic could happen if MacFarland establishes an identity with the guys he will acquire.
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