2026-27 Stanley Cup Odds for Every Team (Hurricanes, Golden Knights Among Favorites)
The Carolina Hurricanes are 2026 Stanley Cup champions after shutting out the Vegas Golden Knights to take the series in Game 6 on Sunday night.
Jordan Staal’s scoring barrage in the Cup Final helped him become the oldest player to win the Conn Smythe Trophy in NHL history.
While the Hurricanes are celebrating their first championship in 20 years, the other 31 teams in the league are now officially focused on the offseason and knocking off Carolina in the 2026-27 season.
Carolina was among the Stanley Cup favorites all season long, and this Hurricanes team is built to last.
With the 2025-26 season officially behind us, let’s take a look at the 2026-27 Stanley Cup odds for every team.
2026-27 Stanley Cup Odds for Every Team
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
- Carolina Hurricanes: +700
- Colorado Avalanche: +800
- Vegas Golden Knights: +850
- Florida Panthers: +1100
- Edmonton Oilers: +1100
- Tampa Bay Lightning: +1200
- Minnesota Wild: +1400
- Dallas Stars: +1500
- Ottawa Senators: +1600
- Montreal Canadiens: +2200
- Buffalo Sabres: +2500
- Anaheim Ducks: +2500
- Utah Mammoth: +3000
- New Jersey Devils: +3000
- Los Angeles Kings: +3000
- Columbus Blue Jackets: +3500
- Toronto Maple Leafs: +4000
- Washington Capitals: +5000
- Philadelphia Flyers: +5000
- Pittsburgh Penguins: +5500
- Boston Bruins: +6000
- San Jose Sharks: +6500
- New York Islanders: +6500
- Winnipeg Jets: +7000
- St. Louis Blues: +7500
- New York Rangers: +8000
- Detroit Red Wings: +8000
- Nashville Predators: +10000
- Seattle Kraken: +20000
- Chicago Blackhawks: +25000
- Vancouver Canucks: +50000
- Calgary Flames: +50000
The Colorado Avalanche won the Presidents’ Trophy and were the Stanley Cup favorite for most of the season, so it makes sense that their odds are up there with the Hurricanes and Golden Knights, who just made it to the Cup Final.
The Hurricanes became just the fourth team to lift the Cup in the last seven years, along with the Florida Panthers (twice), Golden Knights, Avalanche, and Tampa Bay Lightning. While there has been some parity throughout the league, it’s usually the same bucket of teams vying for the Stanley Cup.
Most of the teams that made the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs are toward the top of the odds, along with the Panthers. Florida missed the playoffs after winning two straight Cups, but that was largely due to injuries. The Cats could be right back in the thick of things next season.
It’s rare for a preseason longshot to win the Stanley Cup, with the St. Louis Blues bucking that trend in 2019. Outside of St. Louis’ miracle run, it’s largely been a team with shorter Stanley Cup odds to win it all.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
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Ryan is a sports betting writer at Sports Illustrated. He has experience working for NHL.com, NBC Sports, Covers, and more throughout his decade in the industry. As a Philadelphia native, he understands the passion and pain that come with being a sports fan.Follow rgilbertsop