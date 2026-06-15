2026-27 Stanley Cup Odds for Every Team (Hurricanes, Golden Knights Among Favorites)

The Carolina Hurricanes are 2026 Stanley Cup champions after shutting out the Vegas Golden Knights to take the series in Game 6 on Sunday night.

Jordan Staal’s scoring barrage in the Cup Final helped him become the oldest player to win the Conn Smythe Trophy in NHL history.

While the Hurricanes are celebrating their first championship in 20 years, the other 31 teams in the league are now officially focused on the offseason and knocking off Carolina in the 2026-27 season.

Carolina was among the Stanley Cup favorites all season long, and this Hurricanes team is built to last.

With the 2025-26 season officially behind us, let’s take a look at the 2026-27 Stanley Cup odds for every team.

2026-27 Stanley Cup Odds for Every Team

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Carolina Hurricanes: +700

Colorado Avalanche: +800

Vegas Golden Knights: +850

Florida Panthers: +1100

Edmonton Oilers: +1100

Tampa Bay Lightning: +1200

Minnesota Wild: +1400

Dallas Stars: +1500

Ottawa Senators: +1600

Montreal Canadiens: +2200

Buffalo Sabres: +2500

Anaheim Ducks: +2500

Utah Mammoth: +3000

New Jersey Devils: +3000

Los Angeles Kings: +3000

Columbus Blue Jackets: +3500

Toronto Maple Leafs: +4000

Washington Capitals: +5000

Philadelphia Flyers: +5000

Pittsburgh Penguins: +5500

Boston Bruins: +6000

San Jose Sharks: +6500

New York Islanders: +6500

Winnipeg Jets: +7000

St. Louis Blues: +7500

New York Rangers: +8000

Detroit Red Wings: +8000

Nashville Predators: +10000

Seattle Kraken: +20000

Chicago Blackhawks: +25000

Vancouver Canucks: +50000

Calgary Flames: +50000

The Colorado Avalanche won the Presidents’ Trophy and were the Stanley Cup favorite for most of the season, so it makes sense that their odds are up there with the Hurricanes and Golden Knights, who just made it to the Cup Final.

The Hurricanes became just the fourth team to lift the Cup in the last seven years, along with the Florida Panthers (twice), Golden Knights, Avalanche, and Tampa Bay Lightning. While there has been some parity throughout the league, it’s usually the same bucket of teams vying for the Stanley Cup.

Most of the teams that made the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs are toward the top of the odds, along with the Panthers. Florida missed the playoffs after winning two straight Cups, but that was largely due to injuries. The Cats could be right back in the thick of things next season.

It’s rare for a preseason longshot to win the Stanley Cup, with the St. Louis Blues bucking that trend in 2019. Outside of St. Louis’ miracle run, it’s largely been a team with shorter Stanley Cup odds to win it all.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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