What Pekka Rinne Said at His Hall of Fame Speech

NASHVILLE — Goaltender Pekka Rinne became the fourth Nashville Predators player inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame on Monday. Rinne played 683 games for the Predators across his 15-year career, winning 369 with 60 shutouts, winning the Vezina Trophy in 2018, the King Clancy Trophy in 2021 and leading the Predators to the organization's first Stanley Cup Finals in 2017.

Transcript of Pekka Rinne's Hall of Fame Induction Speech

"Wow, thank you. Thank you, David. That man had a pretty big impact on my career. Good evening, everyone. First of all, congrats to my fellow inductees. It's been great getting to know you all this past weekend and sharing this experience with you. Thank you to the Hockey Hall of Fame Selection Committee for this incredible honor. I'm humbled to be standing here tonight among so many of my heroes.



I'd be lying if I told you that I saw this coming. Growing up in Kempele, a small town in Northern Finland, getting inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame w as never something I imagined. Back then, as a young boy, my idol was my cousin Jari. He was a goalie, and I instantly fell in love with the game. As soon as I saw Jari's goalie gear, I knew I wanted to be a goalie. After school, I would stare out the window and wait impatiently that my cousins would come home. And as soon as they did, I would go and knock on their door, hoping they would come outside to shoot some pucks on me. Most of the days they did. Thank you, Jari and Miika.



My junior career wasn't very successful. I was tall and uncoordinated. I played in a lower-level junior league, but I loved the game. I had big dreams, but playing in the NHL seemed a long way away. My path took a turn when I was coached by Harri Haudamäki in my hometown team, Kiekkolaser. He sat me down after I told him that I'm going to stop playing hockey and focus on Finnish baseball. I was 16 at the time. Not only did he convince me to keep playing by telling me how much potential he saw in me, but also encouraged me to move on to a higher level team, Kärpät, to chase my dreams. Thank you for lighting the fire in me, Harri.



I got my first taste of pro hockey with my childhood favorite team, Kärpät, where we won two Finnish League championships. My goalie coach was Ari Hilli, who was instrumental with my development. I want to thank Kärpät, my teammates, and Ari for pushing me to become a better player.



Little did I know at the time, Nashville scout Janne Kekalainen had paid some attention to a lanky kid who rarely played. To my surprise, I was drafted by Nashville in 2004 in the eighth round, 258th overall. In August of 2005, I signed my first contract with Nashville Predators, not knowing it would be the beginning of 16-year career with the organization. After spending the first three years with Milwaukee Admirals in the AHL, where I learned a lot thanks to my teammates, my coaches Claude Noël, Todd Richards, and Lane Lambert, it prepared me for the next level.



Getting to wear the Predators jersey throughout my career and play for an organization that I loved was the absolute highlight of my career. Nashville became so much more than just a place where I played hockey. It became my second home. It gave me a community, lifelong friendships, and memories that my family and I will cherish forever. The people in Nashville welcomed me, supported me, and made me feel like part of something bigger than hockey. I'll always be grateful for that.



I want to thank David Poile for believing in me. You gave me an opportunity and changed my life forever. I want to thank my three head coaches, Trotz, Lavy, and Hynes. I also want to thank two people who played a huge role in my career, Mitch Korn, who helped me tremendously in my early years with the Preds, and Ben Vanderklok, who was such an important part of my development later in my career. Thank you both for your knowledge, your patience, and for your friendship.



There are two men I especially want to remember tonight. My agent, Jay Grossman, who passed away in March. Jay was a friend, advisor, and one of the smartest, hardest-working guys I've known. When I came to North America as a young player, I was trying to find my way in a new country, a new culture, and a new world of professional hockey. Jay helped me navigate all of that. He was always in my corner. And my former Preds coach, Brent Peterson, who passed away in September. I wish everyone could've known Petey. He was a guy who would light up any room that he walked into. I know both of them would be so proud of me.



I also want to say a few words of what it means to be a Finnish player standing here tonight. Finland is a small country, but hockey is a huge part of who we are. Players like Kurri, Selänne, Numminen, Tikkanen, Koivu, Timonen, Lehtinen, Kiprusoff, Riikka Sallinen, and many more paved the way for the next generation. You gave us someone to look up to, someone we could point and say maybe one day that could be me. Representing Finland and wearing the Team Finland jersey were some of the proudest moments of my career. And now to become just the fourth Finnish-born player inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame is something I find incredibly special.



I wouldn't be standing here if it weren't for my family. To my mom and dad, thank you for always believing in me and standing behind me. You gave me so much more than the opportunity to chase my dreams. You gave me the foundation to become the person I am today. I'll never be able to thank you enough. My sisters Anna and Päivi, thank you for your love and support throughout the years. Hockey took a lot of time and attention, but you were always there for me. I'm so grateful to have you by my side to share this special moment with both of you. To Erika, Paulus, and Samuel, you're my greatest joy and most important part of my life. Erika, thank you for your love and for being by my side through it all, and to my boys, being your dad is the greatest privilege of my life. You three are my everything. I love you.



I feel so fortunate. Hockey has given me more than I ever could have dreamed of. If there's something that I want to pass on to any young athlete who's watching tonight, it's this. You don't have to be the most highly touted prospect. You don't have to have everything figured out when you're young. Your path doesn't have to look like anyone else's. Mine certainly didn't. There will be setbacks. There will be moments when you doubt yourself. That's part of the journey. What matters is that you love what you do, that you're willing to work for it, that you learn from the people around you and never give up.



So to everyone who was part of my journey, my family, teammates, coaches, trainers, the Preds organization, the fans in Nashville, my friends in Finland, and everyone who believed in me, I share this honor with you. Thank you from the bottom of my heart."

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