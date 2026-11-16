NASHVILLE — Seven straight wins make the standings considerably more enjoyable to open. They do not make the small print disappear.

The Predators’ run ended with Sunday’s 4–2 loss in San Jose, leaving Nashville at 11–5–5. That result deserves scrutiny. It also doesn’t erase the 14 points Nashville collected before it.

The useful question now is how much that stretch changed the Predators’ outlook—and which parts of it they can reasonably expect to carry forward.

The Standings Math Changed Substantially

Before the streak began on Oct. 31, Nashville had 13 points through 13 games. By the end of its shootout win in Vegas on Nov. 13, it had 27 points in 20 games.

Before the streak: 4–4–5 record, 13 points, 50.0% points percentage.

After seven straight wins: 11–4–5 record, 27 points, 67.5% points percentage.

After Sunday’s loss: 11–5–5 record, 27 points, 64.3% points percentage.

Points percentage measures points earned divided by the maximum available: two per game.

Nashville earned more points in those seven games than in its first 13. That is meaningful progress, even after allowing for the obvious warning that seven games are only seven games.

The run gave the Predators room to absorb a loss without immediately returning to their starting position. It did not give them enough room to stop collecting points.

Seven Wins Did Not Mean Seven Comfortable Nights

Four victories came in regulation. Colorado required overtime; Tampa Bay and Vegas required shootouts.

Those distinctions don’t reduce the value of the points. They help explain how Nashville earned them.

Three games remained undecided after 60 minutes. Winning all three was valuable, but it would be ambitious to build a season plan around always getting the last word.

The regulation victories matter here, too. This wasn’t exclusively a collection of narrow escapes. Nashville demonstrated that it could finish games without needing the extra session.

The next step is making those regulation results a dependable part of its schedule.

The Shot Totals Add a Qualification

Across the seven wins, Nashville recorded 192 shots on goal and allowed 215, a 47.2% share of the combined total. The Predators were outshot in four games, outshot their opponent in two, and finished level in one.

These are all-situations shots on goal, not five-on-five possession or expected-goals figures. They don’t account for chance quality, and teams protecting leads can spend more time defending.

Still, they prevent an easy leap from “Nashville won every game” to “Nashville controlled every game.”

The Colorado win came with a 33–25 shot deficit. In Vegas, the deficit was 42–33, with Juuse Saros making 40 saves. Excellent goaltending is a legitimate team strength. Asking it to repeatedly erase that much pressure is a demanding arrangement.

The Goal Margin Was Encouraging

Removing the two deciding shootout goals from the final-score totals, Nashville scored 23 goals during regulation and overtime across the streak and allowed 12.

That works out to 3.29 scored and 1.71 allowed per game.

The distinction matters: a shootout victory adds one goal to the winning team’s final score, but it isn’t a goal scored during normal play.

A plus-11 margin outside the shootouts is a substantial positive. The question is how closely Nashville can reproduce that balance when the saves or finishes become less favorable.

What It Means From Here

The streak improved Nashville’s position and demonstrated several ways to win. It also left a practical assignment: spend less time requiring exceptional rescue work.

Over the next stretch, watch whether the shot balance improves, whether more victories arrive in regulation, and whether the Predators can defend effectively when their goalie has an ordinary night.

Sunday didn’t erase the progress. It ended the stretch in which every result rewarded it.

Nashville has banked the points. Now comes the work of making its next winning run a little easier to explain.

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