What’s the Most Ridiculous Goal in Predators History?

There are goals you celebrate, and there are goals you need explained to you.

Nils Höglander supplied the second kind Wednesday against Anaheim, going between his legs and finishing upstairs. A perfectly unreasonable solution to the ordinary problem of getting a puck into a net.

Naturally, this raises a question that deserves more attention than whatever productive thing you were about to do, what is the most ridiculous goal in Nashville Predators history?

Not the most important. That is a separate argument, and probably a longer one. We’re judging difficulty, imagination, and the likelihood that someone watching immediately reached for the remote.

Three contenders belong in the discussion. Consider this an opening ballot, with write-in candidates encouraged.

Nils Höglander: The Latest Application

Against Anaheim, Nov. 11, 2026

The appeal of Höglander’s finish is the decision itself.

Most of us would be pleased to receive a pass near an NHL net and maintain possession of our own limbs. Choosing to introduce an additional obstacle - your legs - suggests a different relationship with the sport.

That is what makes a goal like this so satisfying. The move looks extravagant, but the player still has to make it useful. There is no separate column in the standings for artistic ambition.

Höglander’s goal displayed creativity under pressure. The newest entry has an excellent argument, provided everyone can resist awarding the trophy to the last clip they watched.

Filip Forsberg: The Established Trouble-Maker

Against Edmonton, Jan. 14, 2020

Forsberg’s lacrosse-style goal gives the shortlist its behind-the-net entry.

The attraction of the move is that it makes the familiar geography of hockey briefly unreliable. Behind the goal is supposed to be somewhere a player prepares the next threat. A lacrosse-style finish makes it the threat.

Even knowing what is coming doesn’t entirely spoil the replay. You still have to reconcile the puck’s starting position with where it ends up.

Forsberg’s goal is a perfect depiction of the imagination category. If your definition of ridiculous involves making a goal look as though it belongs in a different sport, Forsberg has a persuasive submission.

Pekka Rinne: The Positional Objection

Against Chicago, Jan. 9, 2020

Rinne shot into an empty net with 22 seconds remaining, completing Nashville’s 5–2 win.

A goalie goal asks a different question of this competition. Does it need an elaborate move when the person scoring is wearing all that equipment and has an entirely different primary assignment?

There is also the suspense. An airborne puck traveling toward an empty net gives everyone time to recognize the possibility, become invested, and negotiate with it.

Rinne’s goal could arguably be attributed to sheer improbability. The goalie has entered a scoring competition. That alone warrants serious consideration.

The Ballot Is Open

For pure stick skill, the debate starts with Höglander and Forsberg. For the delight of seeing someone spectacularly exceed his job description, Rinne is difficult to beat.

My vote goes to Rinne. A goalie scoring feels like a small administrative error in the universe, and hockey is better for allowing it.

Now make your case. Höglander, Forsberg, Rinne, or a goal this shortlist has unfairly left out?

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