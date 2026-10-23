What Went Wrong in Nashville's Bolwout Loss in Boston

Not a lot went right for the Nashville Predators on Thursday night. A 6-0 loss to the Bruins serves as the Predators' worst losing deficit since a 9-2 loss to the Dallas Stars on Feb. 15, 2024. The team was thoroughly outmatched at every level. On the heels of a four-day break between games, a deflating loss at this stage can determine the outcome of the season one way or another.

After falling to 3-3-3, Nashville head coach put it bluntly, "worst effort of the season... we forgot to play hockey tonight."

There is not one defining reason or player that caused Nashville to fall apart, but rather a collective car crash of a performance. Despite facing a backup goaltender, the Predators failed to find the back of the net. An inconsistent offensive attack came to a head on Thursday. In comparison to Boston's efforts, the Predators seemed to lack chemistry and cohesion.

The team-wide disconnect, paired with a backup goaltender of their own in Justus Annunen, who has only recently returned from injury, spelled disaster from the start. While Boston's Michael DiPietro stopped all 28 of Nashville's shots on goal, Annunen had holes in his armor. Once the vulnerability of Nashville's netminder was exposed, it was easy pickings for the Bruins.

Annunen saw a total of 31 shots from the Bruins in his one outing of the season so far. His .806 percentage is the lowest rate of any Nashville goaltender this season. Starter Juuse Saros has remained among the few consistent bright spots throughout the season. The Predators have only played one other game without Saros this season, which was a loss with Matt Murray in goal, a 3-2 loss to the Senators on Oct. 10.

Nashville's top goal scorer from last season, Filip Forsberg, has appeared without his scoring prowess from years past. He finally tallied his first goal of the season in the Predators' last outing, but Thursday saw a return of the struggles. The 32-year-old and 15-year veteran led all forwards with 17 minutes and 30 seconds on ice, yet he did not register a single shot attempt.

With its largest break between games this season, a strong game plan was anticipated for the Predators' first of a two-game road trip. However, you can't game plan energy. Boston, on the other hand, was flooded with energy. Backed by an energetic home environment, the hometown Bruins were quicker to the puck at nearly every opportunity.

A similarly disappointing start to recent years calls the fit of Andrew Brunette into question. A major reflection is needed as Nashville enters its fourth consecutive year of mediocrity under its current regime. The organization will have minimal time to reflect before its next outing, as the Predators will face the Pittsburgh Penguins at 6 p.m. on Saturday at PPG Paints Arena.

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