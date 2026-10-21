Before the start of the season, there were many questions about how the Predators would perform. After major front office changes and even more moves on the ice, we have reached the action. We have our first sample size to evaluate the team's standings so far.

Nashville has played eight games of its 2026-2027 season and has earned a total of nine points with a 3-2-3 record. A recent 5-2 home win over central division foe St. Louis Blues has the Predators back in the win column, for the team's third overall victory. However, Nashville has dropped just as many games in overtime, leaving three potential points on the table in close games. The three overtime losses match a league-high, replicated only by the Philadelphia Flyers.

In the current standings, Nashville is the first team out of the wild card in the Western Conference. As it stands, the Predators are in sixth place in the conference, which is five points back from the Central Division leading Utah Mammoth, who have 14 points.

The season began with the Predators losing to the Wild before defeating the Stars in their first two divisional showcases of the year. The team proceeded to play its first overtime game in which it fell to the Maple Leafs. The Predators then beat the Canadiens, lost to the Senators in a shootout, lost to the Golden Knights in regulation and lost to the Sharks in a shootout.

Saturday's win over the Blues was a timely one for the Predators' place in the standings. Not only were the two teams even at seven points apiece, with the Nashville win breaking the tie, but it also marked its first win in over a week.

In recent years, Nashville has had notably slow starts. While nine points may not be strong enough to put the Predators in the wild card, it does serve as their best eight-game start since the 2019-2020 season. That year, Nashville finished the shortened season with a 35-26-8 record and made the playoffs. Additionally, this year is the best start of the Andrew Brunette era.

With the first two weeks of the season in the books, the Predators players have had a chance to settle into their roles, while Brunette has had a chance to observe the team's lineups. A short week for Nashville allows the opportunity to look back at the earlier stretch of the season. The team will be back in action for a short road stretch.

Nashville will travel to Boston with the opportunity to make a statement against the Atlantic Division-topping Bruins. The two squads will match up at 6 p.m. on Thursday at the TD Garden. Next, the Predators will face the Pittsburgh Penguins at 6 p.m. on Saturday at PPG Paints Arena.

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