Who Makes the Cut? Predators' Preseason Finale Doubles as Roster Audition
NASHVILLE — The Nashville Predators kick off the last preseason tilt on Saturday as they welcome the defending Stanley Cup Champion Carolina Hurricanes to Bridgestone Arena.
The Predators were on the wrong end of a five-goal comeback as the Hurricanes overcame a 5-1 deficit to win 6-5 on Thursday. NHL rosters must be finalized by Monday, Sept.28 at 4 p.m. CT, making Saturday's preseason finale the last chance for players to make an impression on Nashville's coaching staff and management.
"I think they made it harder in two senses," Predators coach Andrew Brunette said on roster decisions after Thursday's game. "In a sense that there's some guys that really - that are in those positions played real well, and some other guys that maybe didn't play up to my expectations. So those are hard decisions. It's been a really competitive camp, as you guys see. And the short camp, you can't really wait for anybody right now. Some guys have really pushed, some guys haven't and your organization, to have that push from some guys is you're in a good spot."
Nashville's roster now stands at 27 players after sending four players to the AHL on Thursday. The final four cuts will be made over the weekend, but Saturday's game gives Brunette and team president and general manager Chris MacFarland one last look at the players on the bubble.
"Yeah, there's probably a little bit of some guys in there that we've got to take another look at," Brunette said. "Ideally you'd like it all set, and that speaks to everybody in camp that's pushed, or haven't pushed, and we have to make a decision on it. So I think you got a little bit of both in the lineup tomorrow."
The Predators will carry two goaltenders in the regular season, putting Ethan Haider on the outside looking in. The final three spots will likely come down to forwards Tyson Jost, Reid Schaefer, Vitali Pinchuk, and Adam Edstrom, and defensemen Jack Ahcan and Ryan Ufko.
Predicting the Nashville Predators 2026-27 Opening Night Roster
Forwards (13)
9, Filip Forsberg
14, Alexander Kerfoot
18, Jack Drury
21, Nils Hoglander
22, Mavrik Bourque
44, Brady Martin
51, Vitali Pinchuk
71, Matthew Wood
79, Ross Colton
81, Jonathan Marchessault
84, Adam Edstrom
90, Ryan O'Reilly
91, Steven Stamkos
Defensemen (8)
2, Adam Wilsby
12, Ryan Ufko
20, Justin Barron
41, Nicolas Hague
46, Ilya Lyubushkin
48, Nick Perbix
59, Roman Josi
76, Brady Skjei
Goaltenders (2)
29, Justus Annunen
74, Juuse Saros
Predicting The Nashville Predators Line 2026-27 Combinations
Forwards
Stamkos - O'Reilly - Kerfoot
Forsberg - Wood - Hoglander
Colton - Bourque - Marchessault
Edstrom - Drury - Martin
Defensemen
Skjei - Josi
Hague - Perbix
Wilsby - Lyubushkin
Goaltenders
Saros
Annunen
Press Box
Barron
Pinchuk
Ufko
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Joe Gaither covers the Nashville Predators for Nashville Predators On SI. He also oversees videos and podcasts for Alabama Crimson Tide On SI/BamaCentral. He began his sports media career in radio in 2019, working for three years in Tuscaloosa covering the University of Alabama and other local high school sports. In 2023 he joined BamaCentral to cover a variety of Crimson Tide sports and recruiting, in addition to hosting the “Joe Gaither Show” podcast. His work has also appeared on the Boston College, Miami, Missouri and Vanderbilt college On SI sites.Follow JoeGaither6