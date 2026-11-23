NASHVILLE — The Milwaukee Admirals host American Sign Language night on Feb. 26 when they host the Manitoba Moose. The first 3,000 fans at UWM Panther Arena will receive a special gift. The Admirals released a combined bobblehead of forwards Ozzy and Oasiz Wiesblatt holding their hands up in an 'I Love You' sign.

Ozzy Wiesblatt was drafted by the San Jose Sharks in the first round of the 2020 draft, and was traded to the Nashville Predators in June of 2024. Oasiz signed with the Predators as an undrafted player ahead of the 2025-26 season. The pair have combined to play 164 games for the Milwaukee Admirals, scoring 29 goals with 49 assists.

Ozzy has 45 NHL games under his belt with the Nashville Predators, scoring one goal with five assists.

an extra-special bobble featuring two extra-special brothers for an extra-special night 🤟 pic.twitter.com/fOfLiDbZ28 — Milwaukee Admirals (@mkeadmirals) November 23, 2026

The Wiesblatt brothers bobblehead joins a second bobblehead released this season in Nashville's organizational tree. The Predators are giving fans a Ryan O'Reilly bobblehead, with the center decked out in the new Hometown Remix and holding a guitar, on Dec. 5, when Nashville hosts the Columbus Blue Jackets.

A Ryan O'Reilly Hometown Remix bobblehead?? Say less 🔥



Join us Saturday, December 5th to snag your very own Factor bobblehead, presented by @NobodyTrashesTN!



Buy your HTR flex plan now to guarantee your spot » https://t.co/QycG1jZnnP pic.twitter.com/lIhV0j7AIL — Nashville Predators (@PredsNHL) November 6, 2026

The Admirals first took the ice in 1970 as an amateur club called the Milwaukee Wings, and after 24 seasons in the International Hockey League, they joined the AHL in 2001. They have been the Predators' top affiliate since Nashville's first season as an expansion team in 1998, and the arrangement carried over when the AHL absorbed six IHL teams in 2001. That makes it one of the longest-running NHL-AHL pairings in hockey, and the two clubs most recently extended it through the 2028-29 season.

The partnership has produced results on both ends. Eighteen players drafted or signed by the Predators were on the 2004 team that won Milwaukee's first Calder Cup, and the Admirals lost the 2006 finals to Hershey. Pekka Rinne and Roman Josi developed in Milwaukee, and Filip Forsberg played there too, so the Admirals have served as a real pipeline for Nashville's core. There's also a nice geographic twist: the Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers, so the two cities are linked in both directions.

Milwaukee Admirals 2026-27 Results

Oct. 3 - at Rockford Icehogs (Admirals 3-1)

Oct. 10 - vs. Grand Rapids Griffins (Admirals 4-1)

Oct. 16 - vs. Colorado Eagles (Eagles 4-1)

Oct. 17 - vs. Colorado Eagles (Admirals 2-1)

Oct. 21 - at Iowa Wild (Wild 3-2)

Oct. 24 - at Chicago Wolves (Wolves 4-2)

Oct. 25 - vs. Chicago Wolves (Admirals 2-1 SO)

Oct. 28 - vs. Manitoba Moose (Admirals 3-0)

Oct. 30 - at Cleveland Monsters (Monsters 5-2)

Oct. 31 - at Cleveland Monsters (Admirals 4-1)

Nov. 6 - at Grand Rapids Griffins (Griffins 4-2)

Nov. 7 - vs. Iowa Wild (Wild 3-1)

Nov. 10 - vs. Iowa Wild (Admirals 4-1)

Nov. 13 - at Rockford Icehogs (Icehogs 3-2)

Nov. 14 - vs. Chiago Wolves (Admirals 3-2)

Nov. 18 - at Wilkes-Barre Penguins (Admirals 2-1)

Nov. 21 - at Hartford Wolf Pack (Wolf Pack 5-2)

Nov. 22 - at Providence Bruins (Bruins 4-1)

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