Nashville Predators On SI

Nashville Drafts Forward With NHL Pedigree In Fourth Round

The Predators drafted a left winger committed to Harvard with the 118th overall pick.

Joe Gaither

Justin Graf
Justin Graf / @KieserNick

The Nashville Predators have selected left wing Justin Graf with the No. 118 overall pick in the 2026 NHL Draft. Graf is out of Lincoln, Ma. and his older brother, Collin, plays for the San Jose Sharks.

Graf played this past season for the Cedar Rapids Roughriders in the USHL this past season, scoring 23 goals and recording 55 points in 52 games.

“I knew that the USHL would be an adjustment, so I’d consider it most of the work I put in over the course of the summer,” Graf said on his season in the USHL. “I knew I had to get faster, stronger, improve my shot, and work on all my skills. I think all that summer work really played into my success this season.” 

He is committed to play college hockey for Harvard this season as he continues to grow and mature his game. His older brother helped Quinnipiac win the program's first national championship in 2023 before joining the Sharks. Collin's appeared in 121 games, scoring 26 goals and 33 assists over three seasons in San Jose.

“We talk all the time, basically every day, whether it’s about hockey or just anything in life,” Graf said. “I look up to him and have my entire life, so it’s nice for me to get to see what he’s done to get where he is, which has been extremely helpful for me. He watches my games, and I watch his games to talk about little things each of us could do better. Our relationship is really strong.”

ESPN's broadcast crew touted Graf's martial arts skill, reporting he's a second-degree black belt in jujitsu.

"He is dangerous in martial arts," Tony Granato said. "The kid can play hockey, too, and obviously, having his big brother there be the mentor for him. Born in Boston, Mass., and he's a kid that the Nashville Predators are happy that he's available in the fourth round."

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Joe Gaither
JOE GAITHER

Joe Gaither covers the Nashville Predators for Nashville Predators On SI. He also oversees videos and podcasts for Alabama Crimson Tide On SI/BamaCentral. He began his sports media career in radio in 2019, working for three years in Tuscaloosa covering the University of Alabama and other local high school sports. In 2023 he joined BamaCentral to cover a variety of Crimson Tide sports and recruiting, in addition to hosting the “Joe Gaither Show” podcast. His work has also appeared on the Boston College, Miami, Missouri and Vanderbilt college On SI sites.

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