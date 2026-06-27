Nashville Drafts Forward With NHL Pedigree In Fourth Round
The Nashville Predators have selected left wing Justin Graf with the No. 118 overall pick in the 2026 NHL Draft. Graf is out of Lincoln, Ma. and his older brother, Collin, plays for the San Jose Sharks.
Graf played this past season for the Cedar Rapids Roughriders in the USHL this past season, scoring 23 goals and recording 55 points in 52 games.
“I knew that the USHL would be an adjustment, so I’d consider it most of the work I put in over the course of the summer,” Graf said on his season in the USHL. “I knew I had to get faster, stronger, improve my shot, and work on all my skills. I think all that summer work really played into my success this season.”
He is committed to play college hockey for Harvard this season as he continues to grow and mature his game. His older brother helped Quinnipiac win the program's first national championship in 2023 before joining the Sharks. Collin's appeared in 121 games, scoring 26 goals and 33 assists over three seasons in San Jose.
“We talk all the time, basically every day, whether it’s about hockey or just anything in life,” Graf said. “I look up to him and have my entire life, so it’s nice for me to get to see what he’s done to get where he is, which has been extremely helpful for me. He watches my games, and I watch his games to talk about little things each of us could do better. Our relationship is really strong.”
ESPN's broadcast crew touted Graf's martial arts skill, reporting he's a second-degree black belt in jujitsu.
"He is dangerous in martial arts," Tony Granato said. "The kid can play hockey, too, and obviously, having his big brother there be the mentor for him. Born in Boston, Mass., and he's a kid that the Nashville Predators are happy that he's available in the fourth round."
Nashville Predators 2026 NHL Draft Picks
- Round 1 - Pick 10 - LW - Wyatt Cullen
- Round 1 - Pick 31 - D - Tommy Bleyl
- Round 3 - Pick 70 - G - Dmitri Borichev
- Round 4 - Pick 106 - D - Jakub Floris
- Round 4 - Pick 118 - LW - Justin Graf
- Round 5, Pick 138
- Round 5, Pick 160 (via Carolina)
- Round 6, Pick 179 (via Utah)
- Round 7, Pick 202
Follow us on Twitter/X, Facebook, YouTube, Threads, Bluesky and Instagram for the latest news.