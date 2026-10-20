Checking In on Every Predators Prospect Playing College Hockey

NASHVILLE — The Nashville Predators have played eight games in the 2026-27 season as the organization navigates through the first year under new Team President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Chris MacFarland.

The Predators have shown early promise under new management, but the college hockey season is also a month old, offering a chance to see how Nashville's future talent is performing through the first several weeks of a long season.

Predators Prospects in the BIG 10

Michigan

Goaltender, Jack Ivankovic: Ivankovic was drafted 58th overall in 2025 and has won all six of his starts for the Wolverines this season. He's made 168 saves, allowing 12 goals for a .933 save percentage between the pipes.

Defenseman, Cameron Reid: Reid was drafted 21st overall in 2025 and has played in all six games as a freshman for Michigan this season. He's mustered three points on seven shots and has five blocked shots on defense, helping the Wolverines start 6-0.

Michigan State

Forward, Ryker Lee: Lee was drafted 26th overall in 2025 and has played in all three games as a freshman for Michigan State. He has two goals and five points, with 13 shots on target and one blocked shot defensively, helping the Spartans start 3-0.

Defenseman, Tommy Bleyl: Bleyl was drafted 31st overall in 2026 and has played in three games as a freshman for the Spartans. He has two points with six shots on target and one blocked shot defensively.

Minnesota

Defenseman, Jacob Rombach: Rombach was selected 35th in 2025 and has played in all four games as a sophomore for Minnesota. He has three shots on target and four blocked shots defensively as the Golden Gophers are still looking for their first win of the year.

Forward, Wyatt Cullen: Cullen was selected 10th in 2026 and has played in all four games as a freshman. He has one point with six shots on target but scored a gorgeous shootout goal against Minnesota Duluth.

Wyatt Cullen my goodness pic.twitter.com/g6DxYAewTS — Spoked Z (@SpokedZ) October 18, 2026

Ohio State

Goaltender, Jakub Milota: Milota was selected 99th in 2024, and he's played in two games with one start for Ohio State as a freshman. He's 1-1 between the pipes, making 26 saves, giving up three goals, all on power plays for a .897 save percentage.

Forward, Erik Pahlsson: Pahlsson was selected 213th in 2024 and has played in all four games this season as a junior for the Buckeyes. He's mustered 10 shots on goal without a point as Ohio State is off to a 2-2-0 start.

Predators Prospects in the HOCKEY EAST

Boston College

Forward, Teddy Stiga: Stiga was selected 55th overall in 2024 and has played in all three games as a junior for the Golden Eagles. Stiga has scored one goal on a power play, blocked three shots, and won four faceoffs as Boston College has started 1-2-0.

Boston University

Forward, Viktor Norringer: Norringer was selected 127th overall in 2024 and has played in three games as a freshman for the Terriers. He has one point with four shots on target and two blocked shots defensively, as Boston University starts the year 3-1-0.

Northeastern University

Forward, Miguel Marques: Marques was selected 84th overall in 2024 and has played in all three games as a sophomore for the Huskies. He scored two goals and five points on six shots on target as Northeastern starts the season 2-1-0.

Predators Prospects in the ECAC

Harvard

Defenseman, Alex Huang: Huang was selected 122nd in 2025, but Harvard's first game of the season is an exhibition on Friday, Oct. 23, against Northeastern University.

Forward, Justin Graf: Graf was selected 118th in 2026, but Harvard's first game of the season is an exhibition on Friday, Oct. 23, against Northeastern University.

Follow us on Twitter/X , Facebook , YouTube , Threads , Bluesky and Instagram for the latest news.