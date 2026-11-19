NASHVILLE — If you’re watching only one Nashville Predators prospect this season, make it Michigan goaltender Jack Ivankovic.

Selected 58th overall by the Preds in the 2025 Draft, Ivankovic became the first goaltender in the NCAA to reach ten wins this season, following then-No. 2 Michigan’s 8-3 victory over Penn State on Nov. 14. Through 11 games, he has gone 10-1-0, with a .916 save percentage and a 2.45 goals-against average across 659 minutes.

During his standout rookie season with the Wolverines, Ivankovic was a Mike Richter Award semifinalist and was named to the All-Big Ten Second Team after he went 25-8-1 with a .921 save percentage and a 2.15 goals-against average. However, Ivankovic’s freshman campaign did not end the way he had hoped. Michigan’s season ended in heartbreak during the Frozen Four, with a sudden-death goal from Denver’s Kent Anderson in double overtime.

Entering this season, Ivankovic earned Preseason First Team All-Big Ten honors and quickly added to his impressive résumé. On Oct. 16, the Mississauga, Ontario, native helped Michigan avenge its Frozen Four loss to then-No. 1 Denver, recording his 1,000th collegiate career save in a 27-save win over the Pioneers. Four days later, the Big Ten named him the First Star of the Week. The 19-year-old’s continued success gives Predators fans a reason to look beyond the NHL roster and toward the organization’s future.

For Nashville, Ivankovic's development offers a glimpse into what the organization's goaltending situation could look like in the years ahead. With Juuse Saros continuing to anchor the Predators' crease and Justus Annunen serving as another NHL-level option, Ivankovic represents a promising piece of the organization's long-term plans.

11 games into his sophomore season is not enough to determine whether Ivankovic will eventually thrive at the NHL level. Success in college hockey does not always translate to NHL success, especially with goaltenders. The position requires years of physical, mental, and technical development, making it particularly difficult to predict how a young goaltender will perform at the next level.

However, Ivankovic’s early-season performance gives Predators fans another reason to follow his development at Michigan as he works toward becoming an NHL goaltender. How he overcomes challenges ahead, like Michigan’s heartbreaking Frozen Four loss, and how he continues to develop on the ice will help Preds fans predict what his future in Nashville could look like.

The 19-year-old's ability to compete, as he became the Wolverines’ starting goaltender in just his freshman year, is an encouraging sign that he has what it takes to thrive. Goaltending might be one of the hardest positions to project, but for now, Ivankovic gives Nashville fans another young prospect to watch as the organization looks ahead and sees how it can further develop the team.

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