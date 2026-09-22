Nashville Designates 14 Players To AHL Affiliate Milwaukee Admirals
NASHVILLE — The Nashville Predators have designated 14 players to the Milwaukee Admirals, their AHL affiliate, according to a press release. New team president of hockey operations Chris MacFarland watched Predators prospects for most of September and has opted to make the first major roster cut of training camp.
Nashville's training camp roster started at 55 on Sept. 11 and was reduced to 54 on Sunday by designating Ben Hrebik to the OHL. It now stands at 40 players, but must be down to 23 by Sept. 28.
The following players have been sent to Milwaukee to play for Nashville's AHL affiliate, the Milwaukee Admirals.
Forwards
John Farinacci
Aiden Fink
Hiroki Gojsic
Kalan Lind
Kyle Marino
Austin Roest
Oasiz Wiesblatt
Joey Willis
Defensemen
Andrew Gibson
Will Gilson
Kevin Gravel
Viggo Gustafsson
John Prokop
Goaltender
T.J. Semptimphelter
The Predators play their second preseason game against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday before finishing the week with a home-and-home series against the Carolina Hurricanes. Trimming the roster now allows MacFarland to get a closer look at the 40 remaining players as he decides who will play for Nashville this season.
MacFarland mentioned there were only four or five roster spots to be determined ahead of camp, and the smaller group now allows him to see who stands out against the top end of the roster.
Nashville Predators 2026 Preseason Schedule
- Sept. 20 - at Tampa Bay, 4 p.m. CT: Tampa Bay 2, Nashville 1
- Sept. 22 - vs. Tampa Bay, 7 p.m. CT
- Sept. 24 - at Carolina, 6 p.m. CT
- Sept. 26 - vs. Carolina, 2 p.m. CT
Nashville Predators Current Training Camp Roster
Forwards (23)
9, Filip Forsberg
14, Alexander Kerfoot
17, Tyson Jost
18, Jack Drury
19, Cole O'Hara
21, Nils Hoglander
22, Mavrik Bourque
25, Joakim Kemell
27, Jake Lucchini
38, Chase Bradley
44, Brady Martin
49, Reid Schaefer
51, Vitali Pinchuk
60, David Edstrom
62, Felix Nilsson
66, Ben Strinden
71, Matthew Wood
79, Ross Colton
81, Jonathan Marchessault
84, Adam Edstrom
89, Ozzy Wiesblatt
90, Ryan O'Reilly
91, Steven Stamkos
Defensemen (12)
2, Adam Wilsby
12, Ryan Ufko
20, Justin Barron
41, Nicolas Hague
46, Ilya Lyubushkin
47, Jack Achan
48, Nick Perbix
50, Tanner Molendyk
54, Daniel Nieminen
57, Hunter Skinner
59, Roman Josi
76, Brady Skjei
Goaltenders (5)
1, Ethan Haider
29, Justus Annunen
30, Isak Posch
32, Matt Murray
74, Juuse Saros
Nashville Predators 2026-27 Schedule (All Times Central)
October 2026
Oct. 1 - vs. Minnesota Wild - 7 p.m.
Oct. 3 - vs. Dallas Stars - 7 p.m.
Oct. 6 - at Toronto Maple Leafs - 6 p.m.
Oct. 8 - at Montreal Canadiens - 6 p.m.
Oct. 10 - at Ottawa Senators - 6 p.m.
Oct. 13 - vs. Vegas Golden Knights - 7:45 p.m.
Oct. 15 - vs. San Jose Sharks - 7 p.m.
Oct. 17 - vs. St. Louis Blues - 7 p.m.
Oct. 22 - at Boston Bruins - 6 p.m.
Oct. 24 - at Pittsburgh Penguins - 6 p.m.
Oct. 25 - vs. Colorado Avalanche - 7 p.m.
Oct. 27 - vs. New York Islanders - 7 p.m.
Oct. 29 - vs. Washington Capitals - 7 p.m.
Oct. 31 - vs. Tampa Bay Lightning - 1 p.m.
November 2026
Nov. 3 - vs. Carolina Hurricanes - 7 p.m.
Nov. 5 - at Colorado Avalanche - 8:30 p.m.
Nov. 7 - vs. St. Louis Blues - 12 p.m.
Nov. 10 - at Los Angeles Kings - 9 p.m.
Nov. 11 - at Anaheim Ducks - 9 p.m.
Nov. 13 - at Vegas Golden Knights - 9 p.m.
Nov. 15 - at San Jose Sharks - 8 p.m.
Nov. 17 - at Minnesota Wild - 7 p.m.
Nov. 21 - vs. Pittsburgh Penguins - 5 p.m.
Nov. 25 - at Dallas Stars - 7 p.m.
Nov. 27 - vs. Utah Mammoth - 12 p.m.
Nov. 28 - at Detroit Red Wings - 6 p.m.
Nov. 30 - vs. Ottawa Senators - 12 p.m.
December 2026
Dec. 3 - vs. Chicago Blackhawks - 7 p.m.
Dec. 5 - vs. Columbus Blue Jackets - 1 p.m.
Dec. 6 - at St. Louis Blues - 4 p.m.
Dec. 8 - at Calgary Flames - 7 p.m.
Dec. 10 - at Vancouver Canucks - 8 p.m.
Dec. 12 - at Seattle Kraken - 9 p.m.
Dec. 15 - vs. Seattle Kraken - 7 p.m.
Dec. 18 - at New York Rangers - 6 p.m.
Dec. 20 - at New Jersey Devils - 6 p.m.
Dec. 22 - vs. Winnipeg Jets - 7 p.m.
Dec. 26 - vs. Detroit Red Wings - 6 p.m.
Dec. 28 - at Florida Panthers - 6 p.m.
Dec. 29 - at Tampa Bay Lightning - 6 p.m.
January 2027
Jan. 1 - vs. Florida Panthers - 1 p.m.
Jan. 2 - at Carolina Hurricanes - 6 p.m.
Jan. 5 - vs. Edmonton Oilers - 6:30 p.m.
Jan. 7 - at Winnipeg Jets - 7 p.m.
Jan. 9 - at Minnesota Wild - 7 p.m.
Jan. 10 - at Colorado Avalanche - 7 p.m.
Jan. 12 - vs. Philadelphia Flyers - 7 p.m.
Jan. 14 - vs. Montreal Canadiens - 7 p.m.
Jan. 16 - at Buffalo Sabres - 6 p.m.
Jan. 18 - at New York Islanders - 2 p.m.
Jan. 20 - vs. Vancouver Canucks - 1 p.m.
Jan. 21 - at Philadelphia Flyers - 6 p.m.
Jan. 23 - vs. Los Angeles Kings - 4 p.m.
Jan. 26 - vs. Vegas Golden Knights - 7 p.m.
Jan. 28 - at San Jose Sharks - 9 p.m.
Jan. 30 - at Anaheim Ducks - 9 p.m.
Jan. 31 - at Utah Mammoth - 7 p.m.
February 2027
Feb. 2 - at Utah Mammoth - 8 p.m.
Feb. 13 - vs. Anaheim Ducks - 12 p.m.
Feb. 16 - vs. New Jersey Devils - 7 p.m.
Feb. 18 - vs. Toronto Maple Leafs - 7 p.m.
Feb. 20 - at Columbus Blue Jackets - 4 p.m.
Feb. 21 - at Washington Capitals - 5 p.m.
Feb. 23 - vs. Winnipeg Jets - 7 p.m.
Feb. 25 - vs. Edmonton Oilers - 7 p.m.
Feb. 27 - vs. Los Angeles Kings - 7 p.m.
March 2027
March 2 - vs. Colorado Avalanche - 7 p.m.
March 4 - vs. Utah Mammoth - 7 p.m.
March 6 - vs. Minnesota Wild - 7 p.m.
March 9 - at St. Louis Blues - 7 p.m.
March 11 - at Edmonton Oilers - 7 p.m.
March 13 - at Winnipeg Jets - 2:30 p.m.
March 15 - at Calgary Flames - 8:30 p.m.
March 17 - at Vancouver Canucks - 9 p.m.
March 20 - vs. Boston Bruins - 4 p.m.
March 23 - vs. New York Rangers - 7 p.m.
March 26 - at Chicago Blackhawks - 7 p.m.
March 27 - at Dallas Stars - 7 p.m.
March 30 - vs. Buffalo Sabres - 7 p.m.
April 2027
April 1 - vs. Chicago Blackhawks - 7 p.m.
April 3 - vs. Calgary Flames - 2:30 p.m.
April 6 - vs. Seattle Kraken - 7 p.m.
April 8 - at Chicago Blackhawks - 7 p.m.
April 10 - vs. Dallas Stars - 6 p.m.
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