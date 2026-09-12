Nashville Predators Take the Ice Before Prospect Showcase
NASHVILLE — The Nashville Predators prospects were on the ice for a little over an hour on Saturday before departing for North Carolina to take on the Carolina Hurricanes and Tampa Bay Lightning at the 2026 Prospect Showcase.
The Predators had signed and unsigned draft picks, free-agent signings, players acquired via trade and skaters playing on a tryout agreement on the ice as management evaluates each player's fit in the franchise this season.
News and Notes From Predators Practice
- Forward Tyson Jost was already on the ice on Saturday at 8:30 a.m. He played last season for the Predators, scoring eight goals and 16 points in 69 games. He's set to be in Nashville's training camp next week on a professional tryout agreement (PTO). Jost spent time shooting at Predators' goaltender Justus Annunen as he prepares for a big week ahead.
- At 9:05 a.m., all three goaltender prospects hit the ice. T.J. Semptimphelter, Isak Posch, and Ben Hrebik were the first three players on the ice. The trio went to the far end to work on drills and defend shots from assistant coaches.
- At 9:14 a.m., the skaters hit the ice and began warming up. The forwards were split into two groups, gold and white, while the defenders wore navy blue. The gold skaters included Aiden Fink, Brady Martin, Cole O'Hara, Joey Willis, Vitali Pinchuk, and Kalen Lind.
- At 9:33 a.m., the goaltenders and skaters all gathered at center ice around Milwaukee Admirals head coach Karl Taylor. Nashville's coaching staff isn't allowed to coach on the ice until training camp officially opens next week.
- The practice was fast-paced up and down the ice as the forwards initially worked in pairs in transition before working as full lines
- Vitali Pinchuk's size is undeniable as the Belarusian looks to impress the Predators' management. Pinchuk spent the last five seasons with Dinamo Minsk in the KHL, ending last season as the third best goal-scorer with 31 goals and sixth in points with 66. He'll be the biggest name to watch this weekend other than Brady Martin.
Line Combinations
Gold Team
- Lind -Martin -Fink
- Willis- Pinchuk - O’Hara
White Team
- Wiesblatt - Nilsson - Gojsic
- Strinden/Puglisi - Edstrom - Roest
The Predators were off the ice by 10 a.m. and players like Pinchuk, Martin and others signed autographs for adoring fans on their way off the ice.
The prospects fly to North Carolina at 2 p.m. CT to get ready for a two-game expereince before opening up training camp next week.
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