The Predators Announce 2026 Development Camp Roster
The Nashville Predators have announced the roster for the 2026 Development Camp on Sunday afternoon. The roster features players from the last four Predators draft classes and includes the two 2026 first round picks, forward Wyatt Cullen and defender Tommy Bleyl.
The camp kicked off on Sunday with physicals, but gets on the ice on Monday with Team Gold practice, featuring the two first rounders, at 3:15 p.m. CT and Team Blue following at 4:30 p.m. The camp continues on Tuesday with the forwards on the ice at 10:05 a.m., followed by the defensemen at 11:35 a.m. Wednesday features a 3-on-3 tournament at 3 p.m., while Thursday has another split-morning session between the forwards and defenders. Friday finishes the action with the Future Stars Game at 10:30 a.m. at the Ford Ice Center.
All the on-ice activities will be open to the public for fans looking for an up close view of the Predators future stars.
The First Round Picks
19-year-old Yegor Surin was the 22nd pick in the 2024 draft. The center has spent the last several seasons with Lokomotiv Yaroslavl in the Kontinental Hockey League.
2025 first-round pick Brady Martin appeared in three games for the Preds last season, making the former fifth overall pick one to keep an eye on in camp. 19-year-old Cameron Reid was drafted with the 21st overall pick in 2025 and is committed to play for the Michigan Wolverines this season after three years with the Kitchener Rangers in the OHL. 19-year-old Ryker Lee has one season under his belt at Michigan State, notching 30 points in 35 NCAA games. The 26th overall pick in the 2025 draft will join his draft classmates in Nashville for development camp.
Lastly, the 2026 first-round picks will be on display as Wyatt Cullen and Tommy Bleyl get their first taste of Smashville.
The Invitees
Nashville invited 11 prospects to participate in the 2026 Development Camp.
- Goalie - Teagan Kendrick - 6'4" - 197 - 2/8/04 - Sacred Heart (AHA)
- Goalie - Tyler Shea - 6' - 180 - 8/3/01 - Brown (ECAC)
- Goalie - Jack Lisson - 6'2" - 190 - 3/31/06 - North Bay (OHL)
- Defense - Shaun McEwen - 6' - 175 - 1/21/04 - Miami (NCHC)
- Defense - Michel Myloserdnyy - 6'7" - 225 - 2/15/08 - Gatineau (QMJHL)
- Defense - Owen Keefe - 6' - 186 - 3/26/06 -Drummondville (QMJHL)
- Defense - Evan Murr - 6' - 183 - 2/27/03 - Minnesota State (CCHA)
- Forward - Mason McCormick - 6'4" - 205 -5/25/01 - Milwaukee (AHL)/Air Force (AHA)
- Forward - Dylan Edwards - 5'8" - 174 -7/20/05 - Kitchener (OHL)/Erie (OHL)
- Forward - Nathan Morin - 5'10" - 3/28/04 - Dartmouth (ECAC)
- Forward - Gavin Lindberg - 6'1" - 195 - 4/20/04 - Colorado College (NCHC)
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