Following prospects starts innocently. Someone posts a good goal. You look up a name. Suddenly, you have opinions about a college power play and are checking hockey scores from another continent before breakfast. It happens.

For Predators fans looking beyond the NHL lineup, Cole O’Hara, Ryker Lee, and Yegor Surin are worth the additional browser tabs. Their recent performances offer specific reasons to pay attention and specific questions about what comes next.

Cole O’Hara is giving Milwaukee something to work with

On Nov. 10, O’Hara scored twice in Milwaukee’s 4–1 win over Iowa, opening the scoring on the power play and finishing it with an empty-net goal. The first required considerably less available net: he buried a rebound from his knees at the back post.

Milwaukee’s Nov. 13 game notes listed him as the team leader in goals (7) and points (13). They also noted that his two-goal performance followed the end of a seven-game point streak. One quiet game had apparently been sufficient.

The most revealing assessment came from Admirals coach Karl Taylor.

“He’s confident, and he expects results,” Taylor said in the team’s Nov. 10 recap. “He expects positive returns on his investments.”

O’Hara already made his NHL debut last season. The next question is whether he can turn another opportunity into a longer stay.

For now, watch whether he keeps producing across multiple weeks. A good afternoon gets attention. Repeated appearances on the scoresheet make a stronger argument.

Ryker Lee’s shot total deserves a look, too

Lee, Nashville’s No. 26 selection in the 2025 draft, is a sophomore at Michigan State. In 10 games, he has three goals and seven assists, making him the team's second-leading scorer with 10 points.

That is a perfectly good reason to check his name. His 37 shots provide another.

Lee is averaging 3.7 shots per game and sits just one shot behind team leader Anthony Romani. His offense is showing up in more than the occasional assist: he is getting pucks on net regularly. Two of his three goals have come on the power play.

That distinction matters when following a small sample. Ten points can arrive in several ways. Shot volume gives fans another measure to follow when the goals temporarily disappear.

Lee finished his freshman season with 15 goals and 15 assists in 35 games, so this start follows an already productive introduction to college hockey.

The useful question now is whether he can sustain that involvement as the season progresses. There is plenty to watch before anyone needs to start assigning him an NHL linemate.

Yegor Surin offers more than a scoring update

Surin’s October with Lokomotiv Yaroslavl provides a good reminder that prospect development does not always announce itself with a spectacular point total.

According to the KHL’s November report, he recorded one goal and three assists in eight October appearances. He also delivered 24 hits, blocked five shots, and registered a shot on goal in seven of those eight games. The league placed him 10th in its monthly ranking of players under 23, which uses a broader set of statistical measures.

There is something appealing about a forward who can contribute offense while making an opponent’s evening deeply inconvenient.

The question is how consistently those contributions come together: creating chances, competing without the puck, and staying involved when he is not scoring.

Nashville’s June development-camp preview stated that Surin remained under KHL contract for one more season.

His progress deserves attention on its own schedule. Following a prospect is much more enjoyable when every good game does not have to become a demand for an immediate call-up.

O’Hara offers production in Milwaukee. Lee offers a productive college start with shot volume behind it. Surin offers a look at how a young forward contributes beyond his point total.

Pick a name. Check back next week. Just be prepared to explain why you suddenly care so much about another team’s box score.

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