Adam Edström’s Family Has a Different Definition of Hockey Night

His parents wake up in Sweden to watch him play, then squeeze in more sleep before work. A visit to Nashville offers a welcome change of schedule.

NASHVILLE — When Adam Edström catches up with his parents after a game, their conversation sometimes ends with a reminder that supporting an NHL career comes with unusual working hours.

“Yeah, we’re heading to bed now. We’ll wake up in a couple hours, go to work.”

That is how Edström described their routine. His parents wake up in Sweden to watch him play, fit in a quick call or exchange of messages afterward, and then try to salvage what remains of the night.

A late puck drop is one thing. Having to report to work after it is a rather persuasive demonstration of parental affection.

“They wake up in the middle of the night, try to watch all the games,” Edström said. “I know they’re very proud of me and my career, and they want to follow me every step of the way.”

The Postgame Call Goes Both Ways

For fans watching in Tennessee, the end of a game might mean a little television analysis, a conversation about the lineup, or deciding whether to stay up for the highlights of what they just watched.

For Edström’s parents, the more practical question is how much sleep can still be recovered?

Edström said he usually tries to get a quick call in with them after playing, or sends a text. Their commitment to watching began during his time in New York, he explained, and has continued, with his career in Nashville.

The calls are a small detail, but a revealing one. His parents make time to watch him. He makes time to hear from them.

In an earlier interview with the Predators’ official website, Edström credited his parents with spending hours driving him to practices and supporting his ambitions. Both were track-and-field athletes in Sweden.

Transportation has improved considerably since those childhood trips to the rink. The willingness to keep an inconvenient schedule apparently remains intact.

This Time, Dad Came Along

Nashville’s recent fathers’ trip gave Edström’s dad, Magnus, a chance to experience the routine in person.

“He had a great time,” Edström said this morning. “He thought everything was unbelievable.”

Edström explained that his father’s work allows him to travel and handle his responsibilities through his phone, making visits possible two or three times a year.

That flexibility matters, since seeing your son involves considerably more planning than stopping by after practice. The fathers’ trip offered a chance to join the team’s travels and see the life behind the games his family follows from home.

And another visit is already on the calendar.

Edström said his whole family is coming for Christmas. After previous visits to New York, they will get to explore Nashville and see what everyday life looks like for him here.

Asked what he hopes to show them, he had a sensible first priority.

“Hopefully some winning hockey.”

A respectable addition to any family itinerary.

What’s Your Limit for Watching a Game?

The Christmas visit will give the Edströms time together without having an ocean between their screens. Until then, there are games to follow and postgame calls to fit in before the next work day.

It raises a question for Predators fans: What is the most inconvenient thing you’ve done to watch your team, and was the game worth it?

An overnight alarm? A carefully rearranged shift? A suspiciously long disappearance during a family gathering?

Edström’s parents have a strong entry. Their son knows it.

“It means a lot,” he said.

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