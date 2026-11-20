If you have a child who loves the Nashville Predators, you could rent out the team's mascot for their next birthday party. Gnash would sign autographs and even bring a birthday gift. For quick drop-ins, it costs only $120.

Gnash makes more than 600 appearances during the year throughout the Nashville community. If you don't have a child but have a friend or family member who loves the Predators, Gnash also attends corporate events and weddings. There are six different packages to choose from, with the largest bundle costing $450 for one hour.

Additionally, Gnash can come to schools for school and local charity events. In fact, if you are a part of a nonprofit charity, you can get a discounted package for Gnash to come, according to the Nashville Predators website.

You can check out Gnash's description and booking options on the Nashville Predators website.

The franchise's lore is that Gnash originated from underneath the foundations of Bridgestone Arena in 1994. He ran from the arena, but returned in 1998 for the first Nashville Predators game and has been in Bridgestone Arena ever since. He can be seen throughout the arena on game day, often engaging the crowd in chants and cheers, banging a big drum, and even rappelling from the ceiling before games get started.

Nashville fans can see Gnash and the Predators in Bridgestone Arena three more times this month as the franchise welcomes the Pittsburgh Penguins, Utah Mammoth and the Ottawa Senators.

Nashville Predators November Schedule (All Times CT)

Nov. 3 - vs. Carolina Hurricanes - 7 p.m. (Predators 4-1)

Nov. 5 - at Colorado Avalanche - 8:30 p.m. (Predators 3-2 OT)

Nov. 7 - vs. St. Louis Blues - 12 p.m. (Predators 3-1)

Nov. 10 - at Los Angeles Kings - 9 p.m. (Predators 3-0)

Nov. 11 - at Anaheim Ducks - 9 p.m. (Predators 4-2)

Nov. 13 - at Vegas Golden Knights - 9 p.m. (Predators 3-2 SO)

Nov. 15 - at San Jose Sharks - 8 p.m. (Sharks 4-2)

Nov. 17 - at Minnesota Wild - 7 p.m. (Wild 7-3)

Nov. 21 - vs. Pittsburgh Penguins - 5 p.m.

Nov. 25 - at Dallas Stars - 7 p.m.

Nov. 27 - vs. Utah Mammoth - 12 p.m.

Nov. 28 - at Detroit Red Wings - 6 p.m.

Nov. 30 - vs. Ottawa Senators - 12 p.m.

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