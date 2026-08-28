Examining Which NY Rangers Center Is Best Fit Next to Pavel Dorofeyev
Pavel Dorofeyev was signed to a seven-year contract with the New York Rangers in late June after being traded away from the Vegas Golden Knights following seeing action in 82 games for Vegas in 2025-26.
He was traded for the No. 26 pick in the 2026 NHL Draft, a third-round pick (No. 92) in the 2026 draft and a conditional first-round pick in the 2028 NHL Draft after having set career highs in goals (37), assists (27) and points (64) in 82 games for the Golden Knights.
The Rangers acquiring Dorofeyev — a talented winger — was advantageous in that it provides them a massive opportunity to improve in the scoring department. However, given the left-handed shooter is only 25, he's going to need a talented center to help boost his efforts.
It's known Dorofeyev can produce; at his previously mentioned age he's already coming off two consecutive seasons of scoring over 30 goals, but he could still benefit from a playmaking center.
While the Blueshirts do have talented centers in both Mika Zibanejad and J.T. Miller, Zibanejad could very well be the center who could unlock Dorofeyev's offensive talents to their fullest capabilities.
Mika Zibanejad, Pavel Dorofeyev Could Be Offensive Duo for the Rangers in 2026-27
Now — Dorofeyev does not by any means necessarily need another player in order to succeed as an individual, nor does he need a teammate by his side who is going to dominate the puck.
But what he does need is a center who is going to get him the puck in dangerous areas and create opportunities for him to capitalize on his shot.
Zibanejad is that guy for Dorofeyev.
At 33 years old and having been with the Rangers since 2016-17, time has proven that Zibanejad could only naturally create more opportunities for the Blueshirts when paired with a naturally gifted finisher such as Dorofeyev.
Zibanejad is coming off a 2025-26 season that saw him tally 78 points across 34 goals and 44 assists — those 44 assists are key, demonstrating that he can create pivotal opportunities for his linemates
The center also won 52.5% of his faceoffs last season, indicating Zibanejad would be able to help establish possession and potentially give Dorofeyev immediate opportunities with the puck.
If the Rangers want to maximize Dorofeyev's scoring ability, putting him alongside Zibanejad would provide the budding winger with exactly what he needs, which is a center capable of creating offense, winning possession and demanding defensive attention himself.
What will be key for the Blueshirt faithful will be seeing how their chemistry develops as camp begins — with Dorofeyev bringing elite finishing potential on top of Zibanejad's experience.