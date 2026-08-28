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Examining Which NY Rangers Center Is Best Fit Next to Pavel Dorofeyev

Which center of the New York Rangers will be able to create opportunities and get the puck over to talented winger Pavel Dorofeyev while the Rangers seek to improve in the scoring department come 2026-27?

Jennifer Streeter

Jan 11, 2025; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Vegas Golden Knights left wing Pavel Dorofeyev (16) looks to skate around New York Rangers defenseman Ryan Lindgren (55) during the second period at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images
Jan 11, 2025; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Vegas Golden Knights left wing Pavel Dorofeyev (16) looks to skate around New York Rangers defenseman Ryan Lindgren (55) during the second period at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images / USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect
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Pavel Dorofeyev was signed to a seven-year contract with the New York Rangers in late June after being traded away from the Vegas Golden Knights following seeing action in 82 games for Vegas in 2025-26.

He was traded for the No. 26 pick in the 2026 NHL Draft, a third-round pick (No. 92) in the 2026 draft and a conditional first-round pick in the 2028 NHL Draft after having set career highs in goals (37), assists (27) and points (64) in 82 games for the Golden Knights.

The Rangers acquiring Dorofeyev — a talented winger — was advantageous in that it provides them a massive opportunity to improve in the scoring department. However, given the left-handed shooter is only 25, he's going to need a talented center to help boost his efforts.

It's known Dorofeyev can produce; at his previously mentioned age he's already coming off two consecutive seasons of scoring over 30 goals, but he could still benefit from a playmaking center.

While the Blueshirts do have talented centers in both Mika Zibanejad and J.T. Miller, Zibanejad could very well be the center who could unlock Dorofeyev's offensive talents to their fullest capabilities.

Mika Zibanejad, Pavel Dorofeyev Could Be Offensive Duo for the Rangers in 2026-27

Now — Dorofeyev does not by any means necessarily need another player in order to succeed as an individual, nor does he need a teammate by his side who is going to dominate the puck.

But what he does need is a center who is going to get him the puck in dangerous areas and create opportunities for him to capitalize on his shot.

Zibanejad is that guy for Dorofeyev.

New York Rangers center Mika Zibanejad
Apr 4, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers center Mika Zibanejad (93) skates during the second period against the Detroit Red Wings at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-Imagn Images / IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

At 33 years old and having been with the Rangers since 2016-17, time has proven that Zibanejad could only naturally create more opportunities for the Blueshirts when paired with a naturally gifted finisher such as Dorofeyev.

Zibanejad is coming off a 2025-26 season that saw him tally 78 points across 34 goals and 44 assists — those 44 assists are key, demonstrating that he can create pivotal opportunities for his linemates

The center also won 52.5% of his faceoffs last season, indicating Zibanejad would be able to help establish possession and potentially give Dorofeyev immediate opportunities with the puck.

If the Rangers want to maximize Dorofeyev's scoring ability, putting him alongside Zibanejad would provide the budding winger with exactly what he needs, which is a center capable of creating offense, winning possession and demanding defensive attention himself.

What will be key for the Blueshirt faithful will be seeing how their chemistry develops as camp begins — with Dorofeyev bringing elite finishing potential on top of Zibanejad's experience.

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Jennifer Streeter
JENNIFER STREETER

Jennifer Streeter graduated with a B.A. in journalism from Texas A&M and received her Master of Science from Columbia University's Graduate School of Journalism. At both schools, she focused on an emphasis of sports reporting. A former athlete herself, "Jenny" was a varsity soccer player and comes from a family who participated in NCAA athletics. She has covered hockey since 2023 and is credentialed for the Seattle Kraken, New Jersey Devils and PWHL in addition to having covered the 2026 Frozen Four.

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