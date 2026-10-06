Fans React to NY Rangers Placing Matthew Robertson on Waivers
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On Oct. 5, defenseman Matthew Robertson was spotted driving out of the New York Rangers practice facility.
It then broke that Robertson was placed on waivers by the Rangers. This development comes in the midst of the New York organization being forced into various roster management moves and various lineup juggling — which comes as Joe Veleno sustained a lower-body injury during play against the Utah Mammoth.
Per PuckPedia, the Rangers had around $462,000 in salary-cap space. If Robertson clears waivers and gets assigned to the Hartford Wolf Pack/is claimed by another team, it will clear $850,000 from the cap and provide the Rangers with around $1.3 million to work with.
This would also give Rangers General Manager and President Chris Drury room to call up a center as they deal with the Veleno injury.
Robertson has seen 74 total games played in the NHL, posting six goals and 12 assists.
Matthew Robertson Going on Waivers Sees Mixed Reactions From Rangers Fans
A former second-round pick — Robertson originally made his League debut on April 14, 2025 and signed a two-year contract extension with the Rangers on June 20, 2025.
The Edmonton, Alberta native had played in four AHL season with the Wolf Pack upon the inking of his extension. Robertson also stablished AHL career-highs in assists and points in 2024-25 — in which he led Hartford defensemen in both categories.
Despite his resume, one fan mentioned that this particular roster management decision is especially wise when you consider the potential of fellow-blueliner Alberts Smits.
"I really like Matthew Robertson, I would be 0 percent shocked if he gets claimed," Rangers fan and Blueshirts Breakaway host Ryan Mead said on X. "That being said, he has no path to playing time with Smits already being game ready."
"This is a testament though to how well Alberts Smits has played at 18 and changed everything about [the Rangers'] defense," another said.
Alberts Smits — a 2026 first-round pick for the Blueshirts — has quickly established himself as one to watch and has already seen action in all four games of the Rangers ongoing season so far.
Though, other fans do indicate they expect Robertson will be claimed, and would be disappointed in that outcome for the franchise.
"Matthew Robertson will probably get claimed, and that would be a shame," another said.
"Would absolutely suck to lose Matthew Robertson for nothing should he go on waivers," one Rangers fan added online.
"I'd be shocked if he wasn't claimed," another also said.
Some also wonder what this could do to Robertson's mentality — especially given the competition with a younger Smits.
In terms of postseason, Robertson had tallied one assist in 10 career Calder Cup Playoff games.
Robertson was a third-pair defenseman last season for the Rangers. Oliver Bjorkstrand skated in Veleno’s spot during the most recent Rangers practice.
The Rangers next see action by hosting the New York Islanders at Madison Square Garden on Oct. 6. Puck drop is slated for 7:30 p.m. ET.
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Jennifer Streeter graduated with a B.A. in journalism from Texas A&M and received her Master of Science from Columbia University's Graduate School of Journalism. At both schools, she focused on an emphasis of sports reporting. A former athlete herself, "Jenny" was a varsity soccer player and comes from a family who participated in NCAA athletics. She has covered hockey since 2023 and is credentialed for the Seattle Kraken, New Jersey Devils and PWHL in addition to having covered the 2026 Frozen Four.