Gabe Perreault Wasting No Time Breaking Out for NY Rangers

For all of the discussion surrounding the New York Rangers and their inability to develop young talent, their roster features a lot of youth.

Right now, the Rangers have the youngest roster in the NHL, a welcome change after the last few years when an aging core wasn’t producing as much as anyone expected. It is still early in the season, but those young players are making quite an impact on the ice.

One of the players who has gotten off to a hot start is Gabe Perreault. He was highlighted by many analysts and fans as a potential breakout candidate this season. In a recent piece put together Greg Wyshynski of ESPN, touching on players who are ready to level up this season, the young winger was mentioned again.

Perreault was one of eight players placed in Tier 3, “The wait is over,” which highlights players who people have been waiting to see get a chance to break out in the NHL and finally have the runway to do so.

Gabe Perreault off to hot start for Rangers

Oct 4, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers right wing Gabe Perreault (94) celebrates his goal against the Utah Mammoth during the third period at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Schneidler-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He is joined by Igor Chernyshov of the San Jose Sharks, Tristan Luneau of the Anaheim Ducks, Matvei Gridin of the Calgary Flames, Noah Ostlund of the Buffalo Sabres, Vasily Podkolzin of the Edmonton Oilers, Calum Ritchie of the New York Islanders and Matthew Wood of the Nashville Predators.

“In the Rangers' retool -- or however they're defining it -- having Perreault become the kind of offensive force he was in college would be huge,” Wyshynski wrote.

Perreault had some struggles early in the 2025-26 season and was sent back to the AHL to play with the Hartford Wolf Pack. When he was recalled, he looked like a completely different player, finishing the season on a high note.

Over his final 23 games played, he recorded 19 points, scoring nine times and handing out 10 assists, to go along with a plus/minus of +4. Head coach Mike Sullivan looked to find something that worked by playing him on a line with Mika Zibanejad and Alexis Lafreniere.

GABE WITH THE REBOUND 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/eOh9epZNCn — New York Rangers (@NYRangers) October 5, 2026

To start the 2026-27 season, that trio has remained together, and the results have been excellent. Perreault had recorded a point in four straight games heading into their matchup with the Washington Capitals on Oct. 9, with two goals and two assists.

The breakout looks to be fully underway, and it will be interesting to see if he starts to get more power-play opportunities as the season moves along. Right now, he is on the second unit and has already recorded two power-play assists.

Only 21 years old, the 2023 first-round pick is just scratching the surface of his potential, showcasing his excellent playmaking ability along with goal-scoring prowess.