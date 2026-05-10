NY Rangers Announce Coach Retiring After NHL Draft, Free Agency
This offseason, the New York Rangers have already made a major behind-the-scenes change to their staff.
Their director of player development, Jed Ortmeyer, was relieved of his duties in a surprising move. He was in that position for nine years. Taking his place is Tanner Glass, who has been a player development assistant since being hired by the Rangers in 2019.
There was some writing on the wall based on comments President and General Manager Chris Drury had made in the weeks prior, during a Zoom meeting. Alas, the player development changes aren’t the only ones the organization is making this offseason.
The team announced that long-time goalie coach Benoit Allaire will be heading off into retirement. He will remain with the organization through the 2026 NHL Draft and free agency before his time with the franchise comes to an end.
Benoit Allaire retiring from coaching this summer
“Benoît Allaire’s contributions to the Rangers over the past two decades have been immeasurable,” Drury said in a statement, via Peter Baugh of The Athletic (subscription required). “Whether it was teaching a Hall-of-Famer or a rookie just starting his career, Benny made everyone he worked with better.
“On behalf of the Rangers organization, we wish him and his wife, Lyne, all the best in retirement.”
Allaire was hired by New York to become their goalie coach in 2004. He remained a prominent part of the coaching staff until the 2023-24 season, when he started to scale back his workload and involvement.
For the last two seasons, he has been the team’s director of goaltending. However, he was replaced on a day-to-day basis as the goaltender coach by Jeff Malcolm.
Allaire deserves a lot of credit for the work he has done with the franchise for more than two decades. The Rangers haven’t always found a ton of success on the ice, but one of their strengths since 2004 has been goaltending.
Henrik Lundqvist was someone with whom he worked closely throughout his career. His impact was certainly felt, with Lundqvist winning the Vezina Trophy during the 2011-12 season and being named an All-Star two times during his Hall of Fame career.
Allaire received a shoutout from Lundqvist during his Hall of Fame speech. Jonathan Quick, who announced his retirement near the end of the regular season, spoke very highly of the long-time coach a few years ago as well.
“He does a great job of simplifying things so that they don’t come across in a confusing way,” Quick told back in 2023. “It’s very clear-cut in what he wants to see out of his goalies in different situations. The communication’s been great.”
After Lundqvist, the team has had the luxury of having Igor Shesterkin between the pipes as their primary goalie, who Allaire has assuredly had an impact on as well.
The 62-year-old coach has also worked with the Montreal Canadiens and Phoenix Coyotes before joining New York in 2004.