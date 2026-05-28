NY Rangers Fans Unsurprisingly Not Confident in Chris Drury
The Athletic recently came out with its New York Rangers offseason fan survey (subscription required), and the results have been revealed.
After going 34-39-9 (77 points) and finishing eighth in the NHL Metropolitan Division, there’s no doubt that this offseason is an important one for the Rangers.
Several factors need to be addressed after their brutal 2025-2026 season, with one of the primary topics of discussion being New York’s President and General Manager, Chris Drury.
Fans were asked in a poll, “On a scale of 1-5, how confident are you in Chris Drury as president and GM?” Out of 2,218 responses, 59.5% answered a “1,” indicating that the fans lack confidence in Drury as the team’s President and GM.
Rangers fans rightfully not confident in Chris Drury
Comparing this result to last year’s poll, the jump is significant. While the overall opinion that the fanbase does not have faith in Drury was apparent in last year’s polling, with Drury receiving 34.3% of “1” votes by the fanbase, the increase from last year to this year is substantial.
Close to 90% (87.5% to be exact) of poll voters this year picked either “1” or “2” as their answer when rating their confidence in Drury in the aforementioned scale. This shows the fanbase is not confident in the direction of the organization and who is running that group. He might be the only person in the franchise more disliked than James Dolan.
Under Drury, the roster has only gotten worse, and it’s clear the club is in decline under his leadership. It appears there will be a long rebuilding process that needs to unfold before the Rangers see themselves having success again.
A primary frustration that was displayed in the comments of the poll was Drury’s decision to promote Tanner Glass to director of player development, as opposed to looking outside the organization to fill that void.
A total of 92 fans pleaded their case to “Fire Drury” in the open comments, while fans also expressed frustration with Drury’s announcement to the fans of their plans to retool.
Pressure on Chris Drury to improve Rangers roster
“There's no reason to do that,” one wrote. “We already knew we were bad and we were going to retool. All we did was lose trade leverage.”
It seems as if Drury stated the obvious: a reconstruction of the roster is necessary, and significant changes appear to be on the horizon. That letter to fans that announced the retool back in January is looked back on now, considering it’s the off-season, and that retool will continue.
"We are not going to stand pat,” Drury said in this letter. “A shift will give us the ability to be smart and opportunistic as we retool the team. This will not be a rebuild. This will be a retool built around our core players and prospects."
The lack of confidence that New York fans have in Drury is significant, and this poll shows how low that confidence is, as the front office will attempt a roster reconstruction on the fly.